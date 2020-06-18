Save $50 on Sony's excellent wireless noise-canceling earphones
The WF-1000XM3 are exactly that type of premium product that many customers looking for a pair of earbuds are looking for. Sony's true wireless noise-canceling sells for $230, a price that's very close to Apple's AirPods, so they must be great to be able to compete with those.
The bottom line is that these earphones are quite, so if you want to check them out, you'll be happy to know that both Amazon and Best Buy now offer a $50 discount on Sony's WF-1000XM3, which brings their price well below $200. They're available in either black or silver color, but if you buy them from Best Buy, you'll also receive 3 months of TIDAL for free.