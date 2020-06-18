Accessories Sony Deals Audio

Save $50 on Sony's excellent wireless noise-canceling earphones

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Jun 18, 2020, 10:12 PM
Sony is good at many things, but its smartphone business is clearly the company's weakest point. However, when it comes to entertainment, TVs, and audio accessories, Sony is quite popular among customers looking for premium products.

The WF-1000XM3 are exactly that type of premium product that many customers looking for a pair of earbuds are looking for. Sony's true wireless noise-canceling sells for $230, a price that's very close to Apple's AirPods, so they must be great to be able to compete with those.

Sony claims these wireless earbuds offer about 6 hours of battery life and that they're compatible with both Google Assistant and Siri. Also, in case you're wondering, the WF-1000XM3 charge up in about 1.5 hours.

The bottom line is that these earphones are quite, so if you want to check them out, you'll be happy to know that both Amazon and Best Buy now offer a $50 discount on Sony's WF-1000XM3, which brings their price well below $200. They're available in either black or silver color, but if you buy them from Best Buy, you'll also receive 3 months of TIDAL for free.

