Samsung Galaxy S10+ gets a massive $550 discount on Amazon

The most expensive Galaxy S10+ model is now slightly less expensive thanks to a new deal offered by Amazon. We're talking about Samsung's top-of-the-line device for the first half of 2019, which comes with 1TB of storage and 12GB RAM, the best the South Korean company can offer.The Galaxy S10+ 1TB still costs a small fortune to this day, so if you really want one, prepare to pay up to $1,450 for an unlocked model. Obviously, Samsung and other US retailers will try to make the phone more appealing by offering a discount, so you could end up paying less than $1,000 for one.In this case, it's Amazon that offers a whopping $550 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB . What makes this deal even more appealing is that Amazon is selling the US version of the phone, which means those who buy it can use on all major carriers regardless of whether they're using GSM or CDMA networks.Also, since it's the US model, it will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor rather than the Exynos 9820 CPU inside the international version. Make sure to check out our in-depth Samsung Galaxy S10+ review for more information about the flagship.