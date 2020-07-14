Samsung Galaxy S10+ gets a massive $550 discount on Amazon
In this case, it's Amazon that offers a whopping $550 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB. What makes this deal even more appealing is that Amazon is selling the US version of the phone, which means those who buy it can use on all major carriers regardless of whether they're using GSM or CDMA networks.
Also, since it's the US model, it will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor rather than the Exynos 9820 CPU inside the international version. Make sure to check out our in-depth Samsung Galaxy S10+ review for more information about the flagship.