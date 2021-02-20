Google Fi launches new promotion aimed at new customers

You're not in a business that sells services if you're not offering your customers promotions from time to time. Google
's MVNO isn't doing anything out of the ordinary, although since the start of the year, Google Fi expanded its portfolio
with three new Motorola mid-range smartphones and enabled VPN for its Android users
.
Right now, Google Fi is trying to increase its customer database, and what better way to do that than slash the prices by 50%. For a limited time, new customers who sign up with Google Fi will benefit from a 50% discount for three months
. Here are all MVNO's Unlimited plans and the discounts new customers are getting during the promotion:
- $35 for 1 line (usually $70)
- $30/line for 2 lines (usually $60)
- $25/line for 3 lines (usually $50)
- $23/line for 4+ lines (usually $45)
As the name suggests, Google Fi's Unlimited plan offers unlimited data, but the data speed will be throttled down after 22GB/person is reached. That means that videos may stream at 480p. The rest of the plan's benefits include free data and texts abroad, free calls to more than 50 countries and territories, VPN and spam protection, family features, and Google One membership.
On a side note, if you're looking to buy a flagship smartphone instead of bringing your own device to Google Fi, you might want to check out the Galaxy S21 series
, which is $300 off right now.
