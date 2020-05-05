Google running massive sale on smart speakers and smart displays
- Google Home - $30 (usually $100)
- Google Home Max - $250 (usually $300)
- Nest Mini (2nd Gen) - $30 (usually $50)
- Nest Hub - $80 (usually $130)
- Nest Hub Max - $200 (usually $230)
Finally, here is a bonus deal in case you're looking for a more advanced tablet. You can buy a Pixel Slate for as low as $500 and get a Midnight Blue Pixelbook Pen ($100 value) for free. Also, many other Nest connected devices are on sale through the Google Store, including Nest Protect, Nest Secure Alarm System, and Nest Hello, so make sure to check the special offers page for more deals.