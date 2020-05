Google running massive sale on smart speakers and smart displays

Google Home - $30 (usually $100)

Google Home Max - $250 (usually $300)

Nest Mini (2nd Gen) - $30 (usually $50)

Nest Hub - $80 (usually $130)

Nest Hub Max - $200 (usually $230)

If you're not yet convinced that any of Google's smart speakers are worth paying the full price, that's fine since many of them have been heavily discounted for a limited time. Google Store is running a massive sale on just about every good smart speaker and smart display it launched until now.For example, you could get the Google Home for a fraction of its $100 price. The same goes for Nest Mini and Hub, which are both on sale at the Google Store. You can find below some of the best deals that you can get right now:Finally, here is a bonus deal in case you're looking for a more advanced tablet. You can buy a Pixel Slate for as low as $500 and get a Midnight Blue Pixelbook Pen ($100 value) for free. Also, many other Nest connected devices are on sale through the Google Store, including Nest Protect, Nest Secure Alarm System, and Nest Hello, so make sure to check the special offers page for more deals.