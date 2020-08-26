Save up to $300 on the unlocked Google Pixel 4 at various US retailers
Otherwise, you can pick up an unlocked Google Pixel 4 for $550 ($250) from Best Buy, which is still a good price considering the phone was originally priced at $800. It's worth adding that Amazon is matching Best Buy's deal, so if you prefer Jeff Bezos' company, you can go ahead and grab one today.
The price we mentioned is for the 64GB model, but for just $100 more, you could get the 128GB variant, which costs $650 ($250 off). Both retailers offer the phones in either Clearly White and Just Black colors.