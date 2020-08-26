Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

Android Deals Google

Save up to $300 on the unlocked Google Pixel 4 at various US retailers

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 26, 2020, 12:13 PM
Save up to $300 on the unlocked Google Pixel 4 at various US retailers
Multiple US retailers are trying to get rid of their Pixel 4 stocks, so if you're in the market for a cheap Pixel phone, you might want to check out these deals. Google has stopped manufacturing the Pixel 4, so once these retailers run out of stock, they will probably not replenish it.

Instead, the new Pixel 4a and possibly Google's Pixel flagship will be picked up by all carriers and retailers across the country, and the older models will be forgotten. Until then, you might want to know that the Pixel 4 is getting a massive $300 discount at Best Buy, but only if you're willing to activate today.

Otherwise, you can pick up an unlocked Google Pixel 4 for $550 ($250) from Best Buy, which is still a good price considering the phone was originally priced at $800. It's worth adding that Amazon is matching Best Buy's deal, so if you prefer Jeff Bezos' company, you can go ahead and grab one today.

The price we mentioned is for the 64GB model, but for just $100 more, you could get the 128GB variant, which costs $650 ($250 off). Both retailers offer the phones in either Clearly White and Just Black colors.

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
$350
  • Display 5.7 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 10

