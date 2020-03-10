iOS Apple 5G

Bank of America: Coronavirus disruptions to delay the 5G Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 9

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Mar 10, 2020, 5:22 AM
Bank of America: Coronavirus disruptions to delay the 5G Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 9
With the coronavirus being on the verge of becoming a global pandemic, the mobile industry is yet another minor link in the chain of disruption that will likely ravage 2020. The COVID-19 coronavirus has already caused a serious hit on the stock market, and from the looks of it, we should brace for other Industries to be distributed. Just the other day, the Bank of America issued a report suggesting that the disruptions caused by the coronavirus could negatively affect not only the soon-to-be-announced iPhone 9, but also the 5G-enabled crop of the iPhone 12 series that's due to be announced this September.

9To5Mac reports that Bank of America's Elliot Lan expects the iPhone 12-series to be delayed by a month due to the coronavirus outbreak, meaning it would likely hit the shelves in late October. This would be quite disruptive for Apple, as the iPhone 12-series will be quite the important milestone release - it is expected to be the first 5G-ready iPhone generation, and Apple doesn't really need any delays.

Last month, DiGiTimes reported that Apple has altogether stopped sending engineers to China due to health concerns, which stalled the engineering validation of the iPhone 12 prototypes. It seems that these restrictions have now been extended until April, and if the coronavirus situation doesn't improve, it could potentially be pushed even farther. 

How does this affect the iPhone 12 series? Before the next-gen iPhones can enter mass production, they need to pass the Engineering, Design, and Production Validation tests. At the moment, the prototypes are seemingly stuck in the middle of the engineering validation process. Normally, all of these would be done with throughout spring, but there are slim chances that Apple will be able to continue with these so important tests in the near future, especially with such dire travel restrictions being put into effect. 

Originally, we expected four iPhone 12 devices to be announced in the fall: a 5.4-inch ultra-compact one with an OLED display, a 6.1-inch OLED iPhone with dual cameras, another 6.1-inch OLED iPhone with a triple camera setup and a ToF sensor, and finally, a 6.7-inch iPhone with a triple camera + ToF sensor setup. 

Bank of America also expects the iPhone 9 (née iPhone SE2) to be negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak as well. Mr Lan expects the iPhone 9 to be pushed back “by a few months” thanks to “both supply issues as well as the weaker demand environment from COVID-19.” Some component orders for the device have reportedly been pushed back, which could hypothetically turn the late March launch of the device an April one in the best case scenario. Of course, there's nothing stopping Apple from announcing the iPhone 9 on March 31 as we originally expected, but the actual market launch most certainly won't be simultaneous. 

As a refresher, the iPhone 9 has been a long time in the making, as the preceding iPhone SE was released all the way back in March 2016. In terms of overall hardware, the phone is expected to be a mix between the iPhone 8's design and the iPhone 11's hardware, which would make it quite the compact powerhouse.

iPhone 9 specs:


  • 4.7-inch 750 x 1334-pixel display
  • Apple A13 Bionic chipset
  • 3GB RAM
  • 64GB/128GB storage
  • 12MP camera
  • 7MP front camera
  • 1,700mAh battery

Rumors peg the pricing for the 64GB iPhone 9 will cost $399 for the base version, while the 128GB variation could fetch a $449 price tag. This pricing, paired with the popularity of the original iPhone SE, made popular Apple leakster and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo to initially project between 30 and 40 million potential sales of the powerful munchkin, but recent delays have toned down this projection all the way down to 20-30 million sales. 

Related phones

Apple iPhone 9 (SE 2)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

inFla
Reply

1. inFla

Posts: 251; Member since: Aug 17, 2018

What does Bank of America have to do with iPhones?

posted on 10 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Over-the-ear AirPods, more new Apple Watch features found hidden in iOS 14
Over-the-ear AirPods, more new Apple Watch features found hidden in iOS 14
Apple says that you can now use this product to kill any coronavirus on your iPhone
Apple says that you can now use this product to kill any coronavirus on your iPhone
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more

Popular stories

T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless