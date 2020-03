Bank of America: Coronavirus disruptions to delay the 5G Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 9

reports that Bank of America's Elliot Lan expects the iPhone 12-series to be delayed by a month due to the coronavirus outbreak, meaning it would likely hit the shelves in late October. This would be quite disruptive for Apple, as the iPhone 12-series will be quite the important milestone release - it is expected to be the first 5G-ready iPhone generation, and Apple doesn't really need any delays.



Last month, DiGiTimes reported that Apple has altogether stopped sending engineers to China due to health concerns, which stalled the engineering validation of the iPhone 12 prototypes. It seems that these restrictions have now been extended until April, and if the coronavirus situation doesn't improve, it could potentially be pushed even farther.





How does this affect the iPhone 12 series? Before the next-gen iPhones can enter mass production, they need to pass the Engineering, Design, and Production Validation tests. At the moment, the prototypes are seemingly stuck in the middle of the engineering validation process. Normally, all of these would be done with throughout spring, but there are slim chances that Apple will be able to continue with these so important tests in the near future, especially with such dire travel restrictions being put into effect.