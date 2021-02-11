Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

iOS Android Games

Cobra Kai is getting a mobile game in March

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 11, 2021, 3:35 PM
Cobra Kai is getting a mobile game in March
Cobra Kai, the spin-off meant to offer Karate Kid fans closure, is getting an official mobile game next month. Published by Boss Team Games, the same company behind Evil Dead: The Game, and developed by Gamaga, Cobra Kai: Card Fighter is set to arrive on Android and iOS devices on March 19.

Fans of the Netflix series who'd like to play the game can pre-register via the App Store and Google Play until Cobra Kai: Card Fighter launches next month. No freebies have been announced for those who pre-register, but that doesn't mean there won't be any.

Cobra Kai: Card Fighter is a free-to-play game that features in-app purchases in the form of items, which can enhance gameplay and speed up progress. Also, a network connection is required to play the game.



In Cobra Kai: Card Fighter, players get to choose their Dojo between Cobra Kai or Miyagi-Do. You'll be collecting cards and customize your deck based on move type, card color, or power level. As you earn experience, your character will level up and earn their black belts.

The game features a story mode that takes players through the Cobra Kai narrative and scenes from the series. On top of that, developers will add a robust Tournament Mode post-launch, which lets players challenge friends to PvP multiplayer fights using any of the unlocked characters.

