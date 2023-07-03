ChatGPT might help you with planning your next trip on Booking.com



Booking.com has recently launched an AI Trip Planner powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT. The Next Web Booking.com has recently launched an AI Trip Planner powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT.spotted this new feature, which is currently available for beta testing in the US starting from June 28th. The AI Trip Planner essentially functions as a chatbot that helps users create their travel plans.



​​The ​​The AI Trip Planner is built upon Booking.com's existing machine-learning models and incorporates ChatGPT to create a more conversational tone. The concept is simple: you can interact with the chatbot, providing details about your desired destination, travel companions, duration of the trip, and preferred experiences. In response, the chatbot generates a customized plan for you, offering various accommodation options, places to visit, and even restaurant recommendations.



Initially, the AI Trip Planner's chat functionality is being rolled out to Genius loyalty members in the US and is currently available only in English. Whether this feature will be expanded to other countries and languages remains unclear.



Utilizing AI for travel planning is not entirely new, as there are already apps like Roam Around or Wonderplan that offer similar capabilities to Booking's AI Trip Planner. Booking.com suggests that the Trip Planner is just the beginning, hinting at potential future features that integrate AI even further.



Having started as a startup in Amsterdam, Netherlands, back in 1996, Booking.com has since evolved into one of the world's largest digital travel companies, boasting a platform with over 28 million listed places. While the AI Trip Planner can assist you in navigating through this vast number of options, it's worth noting that a chatbot may overlook certain unique experiences that only a human can recommend.

Planning your trip can sometimes be a stressful and time-consuming endeavor which can ruin the whole experience. With Artificial Intelligence (AI) becoming increasingly integrated into our lives, it was inevitable for major travel companies like Booking.com to leverage AI to assist their users.