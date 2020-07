Casemaker Totallee is offering free screen protectors for Pixels, iPhones, and Galaxy devices

SAFETY





There are deals, and then there are steals, and this offer from casemaker Totallee is squarely in the latter category. If you have any of these popular smartphone models, you could score a glass screen protector for free.The Totallee brand is best known for its line of slim smartphone cases, but it also carries a wider range of accessories, including a number of tempered glass screen protectors. These protectors usually cost $29 each or $43 for a pack of two, but the coupon codewill get you $29 off either the single or double pack, effectively getting your one protector for free—just pay shipping.The limited-time promotion will run until 7/31/20, or until supplies last, and it covers all of the screen protectors currently offered on Totallee’s site. This includes every major iPhone since 2017 except the SE series—namely, the iPhone 11 series, XS series, XR, and X, along with the Pixel 3 , 3a, and 4 families, and the popular and compact Galaxy S10e This actually covers a large portion of the most popular devices of the past few years. Considering that the protector also ships with a 30-day guarantee and a two-year warranty, it’s a great opportunity to give your phone an extra layer of protection.