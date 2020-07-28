Accessories Samsung Apple Deals Google

Casemaker Totallee is offering free screen protectors for Pixels, iPhones, and Galaxy devices

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Jul 28, 2020, 2:25 PM
Casemaker Totallee is offering free screen protectors for Pixels, iPhones, and Galaxy devices
There are deals, and then there are steals, and this offer from casemaker Totallee is squarely in the latter category. If you have any of these popular smartphone models, you could score a glass screen protector for free.

The Totallee brand is best known for its line of slim smartphone cases, but it also carries a wider range of accessories, including a number of tempered glass screen protectors. These protectors usually cost $29 each or $43 for a pack of two, but the coupon code SAFETY will get you $29 off either the single or double pack, effectively getting your one protector for free—just pay shipping.

The limited-time promotion will run until 7/31/20, or until supplies last, and it covers all of the screen protectors currently offered on Totallee’s site. This includes every major iPhone since 2017 except the SE series—namely, the iPhone 11 series, XS series, XR, and X, along with the Pixel 3, 3a, and 4 families, and the popular and compact Galaxy S10e.

This actually covers a large portion of the most popular devices of the past few years. Considering that the protector also ships with a 30-day guarantee and a two-year warranty, it’s a great opportunity to give your phone an extra layer of protection.

Check out the deal here

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Hot new clearance deal makes the LG V35 ThinQ cheaper than ever on Amazon
Popular stories
Expires in - 3d 11hThe latest unlocked OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G deals are the best ones yet
Popular stories
Amazing new deal makes the OnePlus 7 Pro more compelling than the Nord mid-ranger
Popular stories
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others
Popular stories
A bunch of amazing iOS games are up to 40% off in the App Store
Popular stories
Discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a free gift card at Best Buy

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless