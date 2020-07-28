Casemaker Totallee is offering free screen protectors for Pixels, iPhones, and Galaxy devices
The Totallee brand is best known for its line of slim smartphone cases, but it also carries a wider range of accessories, including a number of tempered glass screen protectors. These protectors usually cost $29 each or $43 for a pack of two, but the coupon code SAFETY will get you $29 off either the single or double pack, effectively getting your one protector for free—just pay shipping.
This actually covers a large portion of the most popular devices of the past few years. Considering that the protector also ships with a 30-day guarantee and a two-year warranty, it’s a great opportunity to give your phone an extra layer of protection.