Can you believe it that ultimate value-for-money tablet Lenovo Tab M8 is even cheaper?





It's an extremely affordable tablet with humble specs that are sufficient for tablety tasks such as reading, scrolling through Facebook and X, sending emails, note-taking, and online shopping.





At $109.99, it was already incredibly affordable, and right now, it's 32 percent off. That makes it really cheap and if you are wondering if it's actually good value, the answer is yes as long as you are buying it for basic stuff and simple games.





Lenovo Tab M8 2GB 32GB 8-inch LCD screen | MediaTek A22 chip | 5,100mAh battery | 5MP rear camera | Headphone jack | Micro SD slot $35 off (32%) $74 99 $109 99 Buy at Amazon





It sports an 8-inch 1280 x 800 screen and is powered by the MediaTek A22 chipset. The performance is sufficient for general tasks but you may experience lags here and there, which is to be expected at this price point.





The bright side is that the low-resolution screen and the moderate chipset ensure that the 5,100mAh battery lasts a long time, so you'll be able to go days between charges.





You also get a headphone jack and microSD slot, which are features that are now hard to find on many modern devices. The Tab M8 is upgradable to Android 13





In short, this affordable Lenovo tablet has every essential feature you need and is perfect if you want something bigger than your phone for reading and using social media apps. It's also great for kids and also has the Google Kids Space mode.





Amazon Prime Day is about to end, so don't wait too long to add this inexpensive slate to your cart.