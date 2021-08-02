Blackview BL5000 — world's first 5G rugged gaming smartphone, now $299.99

Blackview BL5000 — world's first 5G rugged gaming smartphone, now $299.990
Advertorial by Blackview: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!
If searching for a gaming phone or a rugged phone, there are numerous brands available from the best to the most affordable. But what if you are after a gaming rugged phone? One powerful enough to run the latest game, and strong enough to survive an involuntary drop? Well, Blackview is up to that challenge.
Designed for next-level gaming
The Blackview BL5000 is boasting a series of game-oriented features to boost performance to its fullest and provide smooth and lag-free gameplay in the latest popular titles, like Genshin Impact. Powered by a 7 nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with 8 GB of RAM, it also offers 128 GB of fast UFS 2.2 storage. The BL5000 ensures fast connectivity via dual 5G — the phone has the capability of switching between two 5G connections for better reliability.
The screen on the front is a 6.36" FHD+ (1080 x 2300) panel with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 120 Hz touch sampling rate. The sound comes from a 1217 ultra-linear speaker with a 0.9 cc acoustic chamber for deeper audio.
Outspeed your opponents
The Blackview BL5000 optimizes the hardware on board with a number of software enhancements. There is the HyperEngine suite, which is capable of boosting speed up to 40% and there is a gaming mode, which blocks pesky notifications while you are busy dealing headshots.
All the power you need
With a 4,980 mAh battery in its trunk, the BL5000 already has plenty of juice to run a marathon. MediaTek's 5G UltraSave tech makes sure the antennas don't drain the cell and you get 8 hours of uninterrupted gaming on a single charge. The 30 W power brick can bring the battery from 0% back to 100% in 80 minutes.
Need to charge while gaming? Not a problem — the charger is L-shaped to stay out of the way of your grip.
Take it anywhere with confidence
Let's not forget — the BL5000 is a rugged smartphone. With a tough, double-shot molded back and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front, it's IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810G rated for water- and dust-proofing and damage-resistance.
Accidental drops — or rage-induced ones — have nothing on this smartphone.
Photography enhanced
OK, it's a gaming smartphone, but that doesn't mean it can't have a nice camera to boot.
Blackview has already made strides in photography before — with the A100, which was the fastest-focusing mainstream smartphone under $300.
Firstly, on the back, there's a 12 MP Sony IMX362 sensor for the fast-focus main camera. It features huge, 1.4 μm pixels and a rather large aperture of F1.75. It utilizes dual pixel focusing with a speed of up to 0.03 seconds and can take burst photos at the rate of 10 FPS.
Then, a 16 MP Samsung S5K3P9SP sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide lens offers a broad scope for action clips and scenery shots. Algorithms on board, combined with the 16 MP resolution of the sensor make sure that your ultra-wide photos stay detailed.
The selfie camera has a 16 MP Samsung S5K3P9SP sensor. Its power comes from the tetrapixel technology — it can combine neighboring pixels to collect more light. So, in low light mode, it can take 12 MP selfies with more light and detail, and less noise.
The camera software, of course, holds extra modes for you to have fun with — from the useful HDR and Super Night modes, to Smart AI Beauty, Portrait Color, Monochrome and Undertwater modes, this rugged gaming phone doesn't stay behind the conventional flagships out there.
Where to buy Blackview BL5000
The Blackview BL5000 has an MSRP of $499.99. However, the smartphone is now on promotional sale over at Banggood for $299.99. Plus, you get a set of Blackview Airbus 3 true wireless earbuds for free with your purchase.