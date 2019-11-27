Black Friday killer deals: TicWatch smartwatches are 30% off in the UK

Mobvoi, the company behind the TicWatch brand, is running a Black Friday sale as we speak, so if you're in the market for a cheap but reliable smartwatch, you might want to check the links below, we're sure you'll find something decent.But first let's clarify something: these deals are only available in the UK. If you're looking for US deals, we can confirm that there will be a TicWatch sale and we'll bring you all the details very soon.So, without further ado, four of Mobvoi's most popular smartwatch are now 30% off in the UK. You can find all the deals below, just keep in mind that the discounts will only be available until December 1.All these smartwatches are powered by Wear OS and they should be swim-proof to some degree. Also, keep in mind that prices may vary throughout Mobvoi's Black Friday sale.