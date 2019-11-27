Black Friday killer deals: TicWatch smartwatches are 30% off in the UK
But first let's clarify something: these deals are only available in the UK. If you're looking for US deals, we can confirm that there will be a TicWatch sale and we'll bring you all the details very soon.
- TicWatch Pro - £150 (was £215)
- TicWatch C2 - £125 (was £180)
- TicWatch S2 - £112 (was £160)
- TicWatch E2 - £102 (was £145)
All these smartwatches are powered by Wear OS and they should be swim-proof to some degree. Also, keep in mind that prices may vary throughout Mobvoi's Black Friday sale.
