This Black Friday, get a Snapdragon 855+ flagship gaming phone for less than $500

or better

Qualcomm’s upgraded Snapdragon 855+ SoC, the best mobile platform available for Android today.

SoC, the best mobile platform available for Android today. Super-fast UFS 3.0 storage , something other manufacturers that offer high-end phones are yet to adopt.

, something other manufacturers that offer high-end phones are yet to adopt. 90Hz AMOLED display . If you’re familiar with the smartphone scene, you should be familiar with the smoothness and superior user experience provided by a display with a high refresh rate.

. If you’re familiar with the smartphone scene, you should be familiar with the smoothness and superior user experience provided by a display with a high refresh rate. Up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage means you’ll be all set for years to come.

means you’ll be all set for years to come. Headphone jack ! Yes, a flagship phone with a headphone jack in 2019! It’s almost unbelievable, but there it is, making sure you don’t have to worry about flimsy dongles anytime soon.

Eclipse Black Friday

Offer 1:

Offer 2:

Mecha Silver Weekend

Offer 1:

Offer 2:

Cyber Shade Monday

Offer 1:

Offer 2:

A gaming smartphone might seem like a gimmick to you, but this product niche exists for a reason. Smartphones are one of the most popular gaming platforms, and users require hardware that can provide them with the proper experience.The Red Magic 3S does just that. It has shoulder triggers for more convenient controls, a massive 5,000mAh battery for all-day gaming, and a one-of-a-kind integrated active liquid cooling with a fan to make sure the phone and your hands are at a comfortable temperature during long gaming sessions.But nubia goes even further to please mobile gamers. The Red Magic 3S is compatible with the Magic Adapter, which adds external cooling and an ethernet port for a faster and more stable internet connection, as well as the Pro Handle for that tactile feel. And, of course, we can’t forget the overall aesthetics of the phone which are in line with the current trends and even include RGB illumination. In short, you can’t get a more comprehensive mobile gaming package for under $500 than the Red Magic 3S.And since we’re on the subject of price, here’s what nubia has in store for its fans this Black Friday. The three deals will be live between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. During that period, people can get up to $50 off their favorite Red Magic phone. That can be done either by creating their own bundle depending on the active deals or by choosing one of the pre-made bundles available. If you already have a Red Magic phone, you can also get only the accessories for it with a discount.Whatever your choice might be, make sure to act fast because all Red Magic colors and accessories will be in limited quantities for the duration of the deals.Here’s exactly how the three deals will be spread across the holiday weekend:Deal name:Date start: November 29, 12AM PSTDeal available between: November 29 to December 3, 12AM PSTSave up to $30 with an Eclipse Black + accessories bundleSave $20 for your accessories bundleDeal name:Date start: November 30, 12AM PSTDeal available between: November 30 to December 3, 12AM PSTSave up to $30 with a Mecha Silver + accessories bundleSave $20 for your accessories bundleDeal name:Date start: December 2, 12AM PSTDeal available between: December 2 to December 3, 12AM PSTSave up to $50 with the Cyber Shade mega bundle or save $30 with phone + accessories bundleSave $20 for your accessories bundleWhile the Red Magic 3S is clearly made with the gamers’ needs in mind, that doesn’t mean it won’t make an awesome daily driver for the average user. Just like gaming PCs are great for productivity purposes, so is the Red Magic 3S suitable for all workloads. The fast system chip will make your everyday use a breeze no matter what apps you have installed, and the massive battery means no anxiety about your phone dying in the middle of the day. And that 90Hz display is not only beneficial for games. Even when scrolling through articles, you’ll notice the smoothness that comes with it. Feel like watching a movie or binge-watch a show on Netflix? No problem, with the Red Magic 3S you can do that all day long. It’s as versatile as any flagship while costing less than $500, an amazing price-to-performance ratio!The nubia Red Magic 3S is pushing the boundaries of what a smartphone can be and with these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, it’s easier than ever to get one.