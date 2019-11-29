This Black Friday, get a Snapdragon 855+ flagship gaming phone for less than $500
In the smartphone world, you often hear the term “affordable flagship”, but is such a phone possible? Can one manufacturer offer the same high-end specs as another but for half the price? Well, there’s no need to guess because the nubia Red Magic 3S is all the proof you need.
- Qualcomm’s upgraded Snapdragon 855+ SoC, the best mobile platform available for Android today.
- Super-fast UFS 3.0 storage, something other manufacturers that offer high-end phones are yet to adopt.
- 90Hz AMOLED display. If you’re familiar with the smartphone scene, you should be familiar with the smoothness and superior user experience provided by a display with a high refresh rate.
- Up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage means you’ll be all set for years to come.
- Headphone jack! Yes, a flagship phone with a headphone jack in 2019! It’s almost unbelievable, but there it is, making sure you don’t have to worry about flimsy dongles anytime soon.
A gaming smartphone might seem like a gimmick to you, but this product niche exists for a reason. Smartphones are one of the most popular gaming platforms, and users require hardware that can provide them with the proper experience.
The Red Magic 3S does just that. It has shoulder triggers for more convenient controls, a massive 5,000mAh battery for all-day gaming, and a one-of-a-kind integrated active liquid cooling with a fan to make sure the phone and your hands are at a comfortable temperature during long gaming sessions.
But nubia goes even further to please mobile gamers. The Red Magic 3S is compatible with the Magic Adapter, which adds external cooling and an ethernet port for a faster and more stable internet connection, as well as the Pro Handle for that tactile feel. And, of course, we can’t forget the overall aesthetics of the phone which are in line with the current trends and even include RGB illumination. In short, you can’t get a more comprehensive mobile gaming package for under $500 than the Red Magic 3S.
Whatever your choice might be, make sure to act fast because all Red Magic colors and accessories will be in limited quantities for the duration of the deals.
Here’s exactly how the three deals will be spread across the holiday weekend:
Date start: November 29, 12AM PST
Deal available between: November 29 to December 3, 12AM PST
Offer 1: Save up to $30 with an Eclipse Black + accessories bundle
Offer 2: Save $20 for your accessories bundle
Deal name: Mecha Silver Weekend
Date start: November 30, 12AM PST
Deal available between: November 30 to December 3, 12AM PST
Offer 1: Save up to $30 with a Mecha Silver + accessories bundle
Offer 2: Save $20 for your accessories bundle
Deal name: Cyber Shade Monday
Date start: December 2, 12AM PST
Deal available between: December 2 to December 3, 12AM PST
Offer 1: Save up to $50 with the Cyber Shade mega bundle or save $30 with phone + accessories bundle
Offer 2: Save $20 for your accessories bundle
The nubia Red Magic 3S is pushing the boundaries of what a smartphone can be and with these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, it’s easier than ever to get one.
