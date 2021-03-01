Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Apple

Billie Eilish Apple gift card is out for a limited time

Doroteya Borisova
by Doroteya Borisova
Mar 01, 2021, 5:23 AM
Billie Eilish Apple gift card is out for a limited time
Do you have a friend who is a hardcore fan of both Apple and pop star Billie Eilish? Do they have a birthday coming up? In any case, Apple's new limited-edition Billie Eilish-themed gift card is available on the website while it lasts. It could make quite a tasteful gift, or even a little treat for yourself if you appreciate the aesthetic. Like all of Apple's gift cards, it can be used for anything in the App Store as well as iTunes, Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, the Apple Store app, apple.com, and in physical Apple Stores.

The promotional move is certainly not random on Apple's part. Way back in 2019, Apple TV+ bought the rights to Billie's film Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry for a reported whopping 25 million. The film was released two days ago on February 26 only on Apple TV+ and in theaters, and it features the story of Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas writing music from their childhood home to the point of their winning the Grammy awards. 

A monthly Apple TV+ subscription is only $4.99, and if you don't have it yet, this could be a perfect excuse to get one of the new limited-time gift cards to use. The smallest amount available for the physical card is 25$, ideal for a few months' subscription plus a tidy little selection of Billie's songs on iTunes. And it so happens that the elegant Apple logo design on the gift card isn't just a print, but a collectable sticker which some people are using to decorate their phones or MacBooks for a classy touch.

