Billie Eilish Apple gift card is out for a limited time





The promotional move is certainly not random on Apple's part. Way back in 2019, Apple TV+ bought the rights to Billie's film Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry for a reported whopping 25 million. The film was released two days ago on February 26 only on Apple TV+ and in theaters, and it features the story of Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas writing music from their childhood home to the point of their winning the Grammy awards.





A monthly Apple TV+ subscription is only $4.99, and if you don't have it yet, this could be a perfect excuse to get one of the new limited-time gift cards to use. The smallest amount available for the physical card is 25$, ideal for a few months' subscription plus a tidy little selection of Billie's songs on iTunes. And it so happens that the elegant Apple logo design on the gift card isn't just a print, but a collectable sticker which some people are using to decorate their phones or MacBooks for a classy touch.