Best, lightest, and most awesome Android launchers

Enough with the flattery, what are the selling points of Nova Launcher? The answer is simple - customizability, snappiness, and great user experience. From the get-go, Nova Launcher has a somewhat barebones and retro aesthetic, but this launcher could easily be transformed into whatever you like. It's an extremely powerful app that gets better the more time you invest in tweaking it up.



That's why some of the best and most beautiful screenshots of Android interfaces rely on the Nova Launcher backbone -- there's hardly anything you can't do with this one. In the meantime, it plays quite nicely with almost any hardware you throw it at, providing a snappy and pleasing experience even on older phones.













A new entrant on the launcher scene is a niche debutant that has been doing the round in the underground - dubbed Lawnchair as a tongue-in-cheek joke, this one is closely mimicking the appearance and overall functionality of the Pixel launcher found on Google's Pixel lineup. Unlike the default offering found on Google's former flagships, Lawnchair is inherently more customizable, though not overwhelmingly so.





You can change your icon pack, manage the appearance of your home screen by selecting the icon scale and how many columns/rows it should have, define gestures, and tweak a ton of other options. There's a very customizable Pixel widget All of that is sprinkled with a nice amount of snappiness and performance that are on par with Nova Launcher or the regular Pixel launcher.















Hyperion Launcher is another exceptional offering that gives you the aesthetics of the OG Pixel Launcher with outstanding customizability. The default settings are excellent, but with little tweaking you can easily create your next favorite homescreen. Just like many other launchers, this one also comes with full icon pack support, as well as custom gestures, and much more.





The free version of Hyperion is absolutely enough for regular users, but gestures, further icon customizations including label size, text color, display/hide text shadow, multiple lines for labels, custom launcher font (by importing your own .TTF files), disabling app suggestions from the top of your drawer, two row dock, Google Smart Widget + customizations, and more. If you happen to like Hyperion, the premium version is worth it.









Microsoft Launcher





Microsoft's own Android launcher has steadily established itself as one of the very best Android launchers available on the Play Store. Extremely customizable and feature-rich almost to the point of being overflowing with options. The usual customizable stuff like homescreen layout and theme customization are naturally present.





Yet, the two biggest selling points of the Microsoft Launcher are the Cortana integration and the continuity feature. Microsoft's AI can be summoned at the tap of a button and will allow you to communicate with your phone just like you'd do with the Google Assistant





If you sign in with the same Microsoft account that you use on your desktop computer, you will also be able to customize your queries and ask Cortana personal searches. Signing in with your Microsoft account also allows you to continue where you left off on your desktop computer. Continuity at its best.









Action Launcher Download Action Launcher





Chris Lacy's Action Launcher brings all the aesthetic goodies of Android P to just about any Android device. In the meantime, all the features of the regular Pixel launcher have also been added as optional settings. You also get the At A Glance widget, app shortcuts, and adaptive icon pack suppot, though some of these will cost you a one-time in-app purchase.



Snappy and intuitive, Action Launcher is a great offering that will float the boat of customization-savvy Android fans, though we should mention that it tends to run a tad slower than other launchers in this very piece.





One of its defining features is the Quicktheme feature, which enables you to easily theme your interface to match with your wallpaper. Another neat functionality is Shutters, which enables you to launch an app's widget by simply flicking up on its icon. The same applies to Covers, a unique take on folders - when you tap on a Cover, you will open the app itself, but swiping up opens a customizable folder with other apps inside.













Oh, and if you're considering this one, we highly recommend getting the Prime version -- it's worth it.