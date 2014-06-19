Best, lightest, and most awesome Android launchers
Ah, Android and its beauty! Without a shadow of doubt, it has the upper hand when it comes to flexibility and customizability - its biggest rivals (iOS and Windows Phone) literally don't stand a chance in this one-horse race. Thanks to this fundamental aspect of Android, almost any manufacturer out there usually snaps a home-brewed user interface suite on their devices.
While we are on the subject of home screen replacements, we decided to search the depths of Google Play and pick some of the best Android launchers out there. Check them out and don't forget to tell us which one is your favorite!
Our Top 5 picks
Nova Launcher / Nova Launcher Prime
Download Nova Launcher (free)
Download Nova Launcher Prime ($3.99)
The best, bar none. It's been a few years since Nova Launcher has been our go-to choice for a custom Android launcher. In mid-2018, this still holds true, now even more so. Unlike other apps that have gradually degraded over time, Nova is still going strong, scoring new features and polishing existing ones to the point where it can safely serve as a model of excellence, an exemplar app that everyone should strive to match.
That's why some of the best and most beautiful screenshots of Android interfaces rely on the Nova Launcher backbone -- there's hardly anything you can't do with this one. In the meantime, it plays quite nicely with almost any hardware you throw it at, providing a snappy and pleasing experience even on older phones.
Recently, Nova scored some of Pixel Launcher's lately-introduced features, like the slide-up app drawer and search bar, as well as new search view comprising a bunch of new tabs.
Oh, and if you're considering this one, we highly recommend getting the Prime version -- it's worth it.
Download Hyperion Launcher (free)
Hyperion Launcher is another exceptional offering that gives you the aesthetics of the OG Pixel Launcher with outstanding customizability. The default settings are excellent, but with little tweaking you can easily create your next favorite homescreen. Just like many other launchers, this one also comes with full icon pack support, as well as custom gestures, and much more.
Lawnchair
Download Lawnchair Launcher (free)
A new entrant on the launcher scene is a niche debutant that has been doing the round in the underground - dubbed Lawnchair as a tongue-in-cheek joke, this one is closely mimicking the appearance and overall functionality of the Pixel launcher found on Google's Pixel lineup. Unlike the default offering found on Google's former flagships, Lawnchair is inherently more customizable, though not overwhelmingly so.
You can change your icon pack, manage the appearance of your home screen by selecting the icon scale and how many columns/rows it should have, define gestures, and tweak a ton of other options. There's a very customizable Pixel widget All of that is sprinkled with a nice amount of snappiness and performance that are on par with Nova Launcher or the regular Pixel launcher.
Hyperion Launcher
Download Hyperion Launcher (free)
Download Hyperion Supreme ($1.99)
Hyperion Launcher is another exceptional offering that gives you the aesthetics of the OG Pixel Launcher with outstanding customizability. The default settings are excellent, but with little tweaking you can easily create your next favorite homescreen. Just like many other launchers, this one also comes with full icon pack support, as well as custom gestures, and much more.
The free version of Hyperion is absolutely enough for regular users, but gestures, further icon customizations including label size, text color, display/hide text shadow, multiple lines for labels, custom launcher font (by importing your own .TTF files), disabling app suggestions from the top of your drawer, two row dock, Google Smart Widget + customizations, and more. If you happen to like Hyperion, the premium version is worth it.
Microsoft Launcher
Download Arrow Launcher (free)
Microsoft's own Android launcher has steadily established itself as one of the very best Android launchers available on the Play Store. Extremely customizable and feature-rich almost to the point of being overflowing with options. The usual customizable stuff like homescreen layout and theme customization are naturally present.
Yet, the two biggest selling points of the Microsoft Launcher are the Cortana integration and the continuity feature. Microsoft's AI can be summoned at the tap of a button and will allow you to communicate with your phone just like you'd do with the Google Assistant.
If you sign in with the same Microsoft account that you use on your desktop computer, you will also be able to customize your queries and ask Cortana personal searches. Signing in with your Microsoft account also allows you to continue where you left off on your desktop computer. Continuity at its best.
Action Launcher
Download Action Launcher
Chris Lacy's Action Launcher brings all the aesthetic goodies of Android P to just about any Android device. In the meantime, all the features of the regular Pixel launcher have also been added as optional settings. You also get the At A Glance widget, app shortcuts, and adaptive icon pack suppot, though some of these will cost you a one-time in-app purchase.
Snappy and intuitive, Action Launcher is a great offering that will float the boat of customization-savvy Android fans, though we should mention that it tends to run a tad slower than other launchers in this very piece.
Snappy and intuitive, Action Launcher is a great offering that will float the boat of customization-savvy Android fans, though we should mention that it tends to run a tad slower than other launchers in this very piece.
One of its defining features is the Quicktheme feature, which enables you to easily theme your interface to match with your wallpaper. Another neat functionality is Shutters, which enables you to launch an app's widget by simply flicking up on its icon. The same applies to Covers, a unique take on folders - when you tap on a Cover, you will open the app itself, but swiping up opens a customizable folder with other apps inside.
The comment section has been disabled for this story.