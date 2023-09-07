Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Best Buy shows its big-hearted side with insane discount on speedster OnePlus 10T

Android Deals OnePlus
If you are having tough luck finding a phone because your budget is low but you don't want to compromise on performance, Best Buy has slashed the price of the performance champ OnePlus 10T by a massive 43 percent.

The OnePlus 10T is a year old at this point but remains a solid choice due to its powerful specs and reasonable price tag, especially when compared to the top flagships of 2023.

The phone flaunts a large 6.7-inch 120Hz screen but it isn't uncomfortable to hold like some other premium phones, thanks to its curved back and lean design.

OnePlus 10T 16GB 256GB

6.7 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip | 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear cameras | 4,800mAh, battery | 125W charging
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

It is fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which was the flagship chip for Android phones half a year ago. When paired with 16GB of RAM and an advanced cooling system, this chip turns the OnePlus 10T into a beast. Everything, including demanding games, runs without a hitch. And the phone delivers this performance without heating up.

Another big reason to get this phone is the impressive battery life and the even more impressive charging speed. The battery is 4,800mAh and will last you an entire day. It supports an insane maximum charging speed of 125W and needs less than five minutes for a 30 percent charge. The charging brick comes with the phone.

The OnePlus 10T has a triple camera system with a 50MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro unit. It also has some advanced features such as 10-bit photography.

Usually, the OnePlus 10T with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage retails for $699.99 but at the moment, you can scoop it up for only $399 and save $300. Discounts of this magnitude are hard to come by and considering the phone has three years of security support left, it would be a very wise purchase. 

The price makes it a lot cheaper than the cheapest flagship, the Pixel 7, which starts at $599, and a significantly more affordable than the iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23, both of which start at $799.

