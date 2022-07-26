Benchmarks of the Motorola Razr 3 potentially leaked
This is one hot summer for foldables. In addition to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, which are set to launch on August 10th, a third foldable will be entering the fray - the Motorola Razr 3 - on August 2nd.
And while we know almost everything there is to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Motorola Razr 3 is still shrouded in some degree of mystery. We do have bits and pieces of information, but it mostly concerns the exterior of the device.
If the numbers in question do in fact correspond to the Razr 3, tech enthusiasts are in for a treat. We will be looking at 12GB of RAM and an 8-core 2.02/2.75/3.19GHz SoC (i.e. the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset). Needless to say that this still remains in the realm of speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.
For the time being, there is no global release date for the Razr 3. This means that regardless of how good of a smartphone the Motorola Razr 3 ends up being, it could still remain in the shadow of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
That was up to this point, however. Now, we finally have a (preliminary) idea of what the Motorola Razr 3 could be packing under the hood. According to Notebook Check, a set of benchmarks that could likely belong to the Motorola Razr 3 have made it to Geekbench.
However, if these parameters turn out to be true, the Razr 3, unlike its predecessors which had somewhat lackluster internals, will be entering flagship territory in terms of specs. This, coupled with the new cover screen improvements, will make the Motorola Razr 3 an even more fierce competitor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. At least in China, that is.
