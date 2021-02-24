Become an audiophile at half the price - Master & Dynamic MW07 deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

$250

$124.99.

Behold the Master & Dynamic MW07 True Wireless earphones! First thing first - these are normallya pair but for a limited time, you can get them at half the price - justNow for the cool stuff. The Master & Dynamic MW07 earphones feature custom 10mm Beryllium drivers that elevate the audio quality to new heights.The MW07 boasts some of the best sound quality on a truly wireless model. The sound is expansive and yet well-balanced, and also genre-neutral. You can enjoy hip-hop, pop, jazz, or rock with these and won’t be disappointed.Attention to detail is also important - the MW07 model comes with proprietary 'Fit Wings,' advanced antenna technology, and optical sensors that detect in-ear placement to automatically play and pause. You’ll get a nice, handcrafted stainless steel case and five sizes of silicone ear tips, and two pairs of silicone fit wings for maximum comfort. Oh, these earphones are also sweatproof with an IPX4 certification, so you totally can take them for a run.