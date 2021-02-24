Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Accessories Deals Audio

Become an audiophile at half the price - Master & Dynamic MW07 deal

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Feb 24, 2021, 3:12 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Become an audiophile at half the price - Master &amp; Dynamic MW07 deal
There are tons of options when it comes to earphones nowadays. You can get your Galaxy Buds and AirPods, or opt for Jabra, Bose, and other mainstream brands. The truth is that these companies often sacrifice pure audio quality to offer other features like noise cancelation, voice commands, touch controls, etc. Don’t get me wrong, all those features are really cool, and sales figures speak for themselves but if you want an audiophile experience, sometimes you have to look elsewhere.

Also Read: Best wireless earbuds for running and working out

Behold the Master & Dynamic MW07 True Wireless earphones! First thing first - these are normally $250 a pair but for a limited time, you can get them at half the price - just $124.99. Now for the cool stuff. The Master & Dynamic MW07 earphones feature custom 10mm Beryllium drivers that elevate the audio quality to new heights.
50%
off

Master & Dynamic - MW07 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Tortoiseshell

$124 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

The MW07 boasts some of the best sound quality on a truly wireless model. The sound is expansive and yet well-balanced, and also genre-neutral. You can enjoy hip-hop, pop, jazz, or rock with these and won’t be disappointed.

Attention to detail is also important - the MW07 model comes with proprietary 'Fit Wings,' advanced antenna technology, and optical sensors that detect in-ear placement to automatically play and pause. You’ll get a nice, handcrafted stainless steel case and five sizes of silicone ear tips, and two pairs of silicone fit wings for maximum comfort. Oh, these earphones are also sweatproof with an IPX4 certification, so you totally can take them for a run.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Grab an unlocked Apple iPhone XR for as low as $330 (refurbished)
Popular stories
Here's how you can score a free 5G phone
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $50 off on Amazon
Popular stories
Samsung seemingly discontinues two tablets while discounting a third one
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
Hurry and get Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet and Kindle 2019 e-reader at these crazy low prices

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview hints that a 5G Pixel 6 XL is coming
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless