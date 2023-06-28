Bad news for all Stitcher followers: the podcast app is shutting down



As 9to5Google Asreported, the popular podcasting app will shut down on August 29th after being around for 15 years and attracting millions of listeners in the US. Stitcher changed hands a few times over the years and ended up being owned by SiriusXM, who bought it for $325 million.



Two years after acquiring Stitcher, SiriusXM decided to shut down the platform with both the app and web listening going down.



All Stitcher subscribers can use the SiriusXM app to continue listening to their favorite podcasts. If you already have a Stitcher subscription, you should know that starting from June 27, 2023, they won't automatically renew any Premium subscriptions. If you're an annual subscriber and your renewal date is after August 29, 2023, you'll get a refund after the platform shuts down.



Stitcher also suggests that you follow your favorite podcasters on social media or other places to find out where they'll continue podcasting if they decide not to continue with SiriusXM. There are lots of other podcast platforms available, but the most popular ones are Spotify and Apple Podcasts. They not only have the most listeners but also offer a wide range of shows.



With over 160 million monthly podcast listeners in the US, Stitcher accounted for approximately 6% of the market share, a significant figure in its own right. The platform served as a home for popular podcasts like Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Comedy Bang Bang, LeVar Burton Reads, Quentin Tarantino's Video Archives podcast, and many others.

Podcasts have become really popular, with over 4 million different ones available to stream. And, of course, these podcasts need a place where people can find them. Well, now one of the podcast apps, Stitcher, is getting out of the game.