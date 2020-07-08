Aukey's USB-C power strip finds a steep discount on Amazon

GWKFZ4BX









Aukey often has discounts and promotions on its range of mobile and tech accessories, and this Amazon deal is the latest, featuring a steep price cut on a forward-looking power strip.Aukey’s power strip features a nondescript black design with four outlets, but the cool feature is the inclusion of a USB-A port and USB-C port. The power strip is equipped with Quick Charge 3.0 for speedier charging on supported devices, and the USB ports max out at 18W, more than enough for most phones and tablets.That means it can functionally erase the need for outlet adapters, while charging your phone at the same speed as conventional fast chargers, like Apple’s 18W charging brick, for example. As an added bonus, Aukey’s power strip also features surge protection and intelligent voltage control to avoid putting strain on your devices.As more and more devices ship with USB-C to USB-C charging cables, these types of chargers are becoming uniquely suited to consolidate more of your charging needs into fewer ports. While this power strip won’t deliver groundbreaking speeds, it’s a great option for keeping your devices powered in an efficient and convenient way.The device normally retails for $26 on Amazon, but the coupon codegets you 40% off that price, making it a great bargain.