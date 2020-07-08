Aukey's USB-C power strip finds a steep discount on Amazon
Aukey’s power strip features a nondescript black design with four outlets, but the cool feature is the inclusion of a USB-A port and USB-C port. The power strip is equipped with Quick Charge 3.0 for speedier charging on supported devices, and the USB ports max out at 18W, more than enough for most phones and tablets.
As more and more devices ship with USB-C to USB-C charging cables, these types of chargers are becoming uniquely suited to consolidate more of your charging needs into fewer ports. While this power strip won’t deliver groundbreaking speeds, it’s a great option for keeping your devices powered in an efficient and convenient way.
The device normally retails for $26 on Amazon, but the coupon code GWKFZ4BX gets you 40% off that price, making it a great bargain.