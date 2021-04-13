Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Apple's Beats Solo Pro headphones are $130 off, and you get 6 free months of Apple Music too!

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 13, 2021, 7:22 AM
Apple's Beats Solo Pro headphones are $130 off, and you get 6 free months of Apple Music too!
Here’s your chance to get a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones at a great price. The Beats Solo Pro model is almost at half price and you get 6 free months of Apple Music with the purchase. Normally, thе Solo Pro rivals the best Sony and Apple headphones when it comes to pricing at $299 but for a limited time, you can get a pair for just $169.99

Don't worry about features, The Solo Pro model can rival the aforementioned brands on this front too, but now at a fraction of the price. The Solo Pro headphones are equipped with the Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts. 

You also get up to 22 hours of continuous playtime (the Fast fuel feature provides 3 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge), and finally, there's smart assistant support as well.

There are two noise-canceling modes - Active Noise-Canceling (ANC) and Transparency. The former will block any unwanted outside noise, while the latter will help you stay aware of your surroundings while listening. These headphones are really comfortable, lightweight, and easy to carry around, thanks to the carrying case, included in the package.

Finally, to make the deal even sweeter, you get 6 free months of Apple Music, so you can listen and download more than 70 million songs, enjoy Apple Radio, get music recommendations, and more. It's the perfect music bundle!

