Apple's Beats Solo Pro headphones are $130 off, and you get 6 free months of Apple Music too!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here’s your chance to get a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones at a great price. The Beats Solo Pro model is almost at half price and you get 6 free months of Apple Music with the purchase. Normally, thе Solo Pro rivals the best Sony and Apple headphones when it comes to pricing at $299 but for a limited time, you can get a pair for just $169.99.
You also get up to 22 hours of continuous playtime (the Fast fuel feature provides 3 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge), and finally, there's smart assistant support as well.
Finally, to make the deal even sweeter, you get 6 free months of Apple Music, so you can listen and download more than 70 million songs, enjoy Apple Radio, get music recommendations, and more. It's the perfect music bundle!