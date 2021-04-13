Apple's Beats Solo Pro headphones are $130 off, and you get 6 free months of Apple Music too!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

just $169.99 . Here’s your chance to get a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones at a great price. The Beats Solo Pro model is almost at half price and you get 6 free months of Apple Music with the purchase. Normally, thе Solo Pro rivals the best Sony and Apple headphones when it comes to pricing at $299 but for a limited time, you can get a pair for





Don't worry about features, The Solo Pro model can rival the aforementioned brands on this front too, but now at a fraction of the price. The Solo Pro headphones are equipped with the Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts.





You also get up to 22 hours of continuous playtime (the Fast fuel feature provides 3 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge), and finally, there's smart assistant support as well.