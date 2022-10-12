Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple working with new suppliers on new OLED technology for future iPads

Apple
2
Apple working with new suppliers on new OLED technology for future iPads
We all know that tablets live and die by their displays. As the premier media consumption devices, their dependence on their screens cannot be understated. Hence, it is largely unsurprising that Apple’s adoption of mini-LED technology with the 12.9” iPad Pro firmly consolidated the latter’s position as the king of tablets.

However, mini-LED, as much of an improvement as it is, is not here to stay. There have been many rumors concerning a potential OLED iPad for quite some time now. Now, as the 2022 iPad Pro is nearly upon us, one thing is very much certain - OLED iPads will not become a reality in the near future. But that hardly means Apple has given up on the idea.

According to a recent article, Apple is continuing to allocate a considerable amount of resources in an effort to produce ‘hybrid’ OLED panels, with new suppliers being used to hasten the process. This information was first brought forward in a dedicated article by 9to5Mac.

Essentially, Apple wants to combine rigid OLED panels with flexible ones in order to rectify the shortcomings of the latter. One of the main reasons why only the iPhone has transitioned to OLED technology is an inherent limitation of flexible OLED displays. Namely, that the latter, when sufficiently big enough, have the tendency to “crumple” .

iPhones with their smaller screens are not susceptible to this issue, but iPads, especially the ones approaching and/or surpassing 10”, can crumple to a point where the warping is visible. Hence, Apple’s determination to circumvent this limitation through ‘hybrid’ OLED technology.

There is still no precise timeframe for the iPad’s transition to OLED. According to the source, we can expect the first ‘hybrid’ OLED iPads to arrive between 2023 and 2026. A likely early adopter could be Apple’s rumored gigantic 14” iPad.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get an early start on your holiday shopping with these deeply discounted Jabra Elite 7 Active buds
Get an early start on your holiday shopping with these deeply discounted Jabra Elite 7 Active buds
Should you buy a Surface tablet in 2022?
Should you buy a Surface tablet in 2022?
Google Fiber to launch faster internet plans in early 2023
Google Fiber to launch faster internet plans in early 2023
Get the Sony Xperia 5 IV with $279.99 off and score a pair of WF-1000XM4 earbuds for free
Get the Sony Xperia 5 IV with $279.99 off and score a pair of WF-1000XM4 earbuds for free
Google finishes launch of first wave of Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16
Google finishes launch of first wave of Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16
Vote now: Do you think phone chargers should be included in the retail box?
Vote now: Do you think phone chargers should be included in the retail box?

Popular stories

Samsung phones blowing up at pandemic rates, urging return of removable batteries (Samsung responds)
Samsung phones blowing up at pandemic rates, urging return of removable batteries (Samsung responds)
This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments
This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island pales in comparison to Google's Pixel 7 Pro Dynamic Island: Let's talk marketing
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island pales in comparison to Google's Pixel 7 Pro Dynamic Island: Let's talk marketing
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless