 Apple to launch nudity detection fеаture internationally - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
New
Learn about PhoneArena's new brand identity

Apple to launch nudity detection fеаture internationally

Apple
Dzhoro Ivanov
Apple to launch nudity detection fеаture Communication Safety internationally
Apple will soon roll out its Communication Safety feature in the United Kingdom, the Guardian reports. Users in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are also expected to receive it, reports The Verge. The option, once enabled by a parent, will perform scans in Messages in an effort to filter out potential nudity.

This is only part of the enhanced set of child protection features that Apple intended to introduce in iOS 15. And while the expanded guidance option met little resistance, the set of measures was met with no shortage of controversy. Concerns over the privacy of Apple users have delayed the implementation of the latter feature оutside of the US, but its international release is on the horizon - the United Kingdom will be just one of the first of many countries on the line.

Nevertheless, the final version of Communication Safety is quite more tame than the one Apple initially envisioned. Originally, parents were supposed to get notifications if their children were to receive messages containing nudity.

Instead now Communication Safety simply blurs the content of the message if it detects any instance of nudity. Children will also be given a warning and will be referred to resources supplied by child safety groups.

Most importantly, the feature works both ways. If nudity is detected in a photo that a child is intending to send, a number of protections also step in. The child is discouraged from sending it and an option to call an adult is presented to them.

Apple has gone the extra mile in ensuring that the highest degree of privacy protection is maintained. All image processing takes place on the device, with Apple having virtually no information on neither the analysis itself, nor its outcome.

Therefore, privacy concerns regarding Communication Safety in its current form seem somewhat misplaced. For all their faults, even the most vocal Apple critic cannot deny the fact that they take their customers’ privacy very seriously. From end-to-end encryption to location fuzzing, the company has consistently upholded their commitment to protecting the data of their clients. Apple certainly knows how to keep a secret - in comparison to other tech giants, that is.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Another music streaming service adds support for Siri
Another music streaming service adds support for Siri
Google will put an end to third-party call recording apps soon
Google will put an end to third-party call recording apps soon
Fitbit working on an anti-stress smartwatch, new patent shows
Fitbit working on an anti-stress smartwatch, new patent shows
Motorola’s new Moto G and Moto G Stylus come with improved specs and price tag
Motorola’s new Moto G and Moto G Stylus come with improved specs and price tag
New Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 3 deals offer drastic discounts till Sunday
New Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 3 deals offer drastic discounts till Sunday
Google reports a massive amount of cross-industry zero-day exploits for 2021
Google reports a massive amount of cross-industry zero-day exploits for 2021

Popular stories

Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh
New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh
Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
Government issues warning against unblockable phishing attacks on T-Mobile customers
Government issues warning against unblockable phishing attacks on T-Mobile customers
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless