The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Apple reportedly working on a way to shorten Siri trigger phrase

Apple
1
Apple reportedly working on a way to shorten Siri trigger phrase
Siri has become a signature feature of the Apple ecosystem. While the virtual assistant has become a part of almost every product the Cupertino company manufactures, its allure has somewhat lagged behind in recent years.

At least a part of that seems to be attributed to the less than ideal phrase that users need to utter in order to access Siri - ‘Hey, Siri’. A notorious pet peeve of numerous Apple users is the plethora of phrases that can trigger Siri by mistake.

Apple seems to have identified this problem and is reportedly working on a solution. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the final authority on all things Apple, the tech giant is developing a simplified way to access Siri. This information was first brought forward in Gurman’s Power On newsletter.

The main goal is to find a way to drop the ‘Hey’ in the trigger phrase, so as to enable users to directly initiate a command, following the word ‘Siri”. For example, instead of the whole “Hey Siri, play some music”, users could simply say “Siri, play some music”. This is similar to how Amazon’s Alexa currently works.

As mundane a change as this might seem like, according to Gurman, it is a ‘technical challenge that requires a significant amount of AI training and underlying engineering work’. The change is supposed to roll out sometime in the next couple of years - Gurman gives a rather rough estimate for a launch date in either 2023 or 2024.

The biggest complexity is making sure that the single word ‘Siri’ can be picked up regardless of the speaker’s accent and/or dialect. By making the trigger phrase shorter, the likelihood of the phrase not being properly detected increases significantly - hence, the programming difficulties.

Siri has come a long way since it made its debut and Apple is continuously working on ways of improving its virtual assistant. This seems like the logical next step in that direction.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung just made the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 better... in China
Samsung just made the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 better... in China
Crisp Galaxy S23 and S23+ renders give a more realistic look at moderately refreshed devices
Crisp Galaxy S23 and S23+ renders give a more realistic look at moderately refreshed devices
Apple reportedly working on a way to shorten Siri trigger phrase
Apple reportedly working on a way to shorten Siri trigger phrase
Galaxy S23 Ultra brand new 200MP camera - big mistake letting the competition pull far ahead?
Galaxy S23 Ultra brand new 200MP camera - big mistake letting the competition pull far ahead?
This is why Apple didn't raise iPhone prices in the U.S. but did so in other countries
This is why Apple didn't raise iPhone prices in the U.S. but did so in other countries
Data from analyst shows demand outstripping supply for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Data from analyst shows demand outstripping supply for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Popular stories

New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
T-Mobile to charge $35 activation fee on nearly all transactions
T-Mobile to charge $35 activation fee on nearly all transactions
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless