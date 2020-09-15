Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
STAY TUNED!
Apple Event 9/15 | Here's what to expect & how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Accessories Apple Patents

Apple patents iPhone cases that stiffen before impact

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Sep 15, 2020, 8:04 AM
Apple patents iPhone cases that stiffen before impact
Don’t you just hate it when smartphones shatter to pieces after just a short freefall? Well, you have to be more careful with these $1000+ glass sandwiches. Phones are more fragile than ever, and it’s all our fault, but Apple has come with a new idea that can save the day. A newly granted US patent describes how future phone cases can detect a “drop event” and alter their properties to offer better protection, appleinsider reports.

"Active electro-mechanical materials for protecting portable electronic devices," deals with two separate problems. The detection of that unfortunate event when your phone just slips out of your hands, and the inevitable impact with the ground. Widespread passive protection materials, such as rubber, plastic, or leather offer a static level of protection. They can maybe deal with a 4 feet fall but toss your phone from a bit higher and it’d be totaled.

The new materials Apple is talking about uses clever electro-magnetic wizardry to actively alter their characteristics. "When the active electro-mechanical material is exposed to external stimuli (e.g., electrical field, magnetic field, etc.), then the active electro-mechanical material is activated.," the patent continues. "Subsequently, the stiffness or viscosity of the active electro-mechanical material is altered."


In layman’s terms, when your active case detects a fall event, it sends an electrical current to stiffen the dampening material. The higher the fall, the stiffer the material gets. The aim is to offer enough dampening to absorb the shock of the impact, without breaking the protected device in the process. Furthermore, Apple wants these cases to be able to react in a matter of milliseconds. It all may sound like a science-fiction at the moment but if anyone can make these active smartphone cases a reality, it’s Apple.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple to unveil Watch SE and Watch Series 6 today
Popular stories
The Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a (5G) will be announced September 30
Popular stories
Massive OnePlus 8T 5G leak shows off new design, reveals specs
Popular stories
LG Wing 5G officially coming to the US after its launch in South Korea

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
The Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks and 5G speeds get tested like the carriers refuse to
Popular stories
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) September event is official, here's how to watch it
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro
Popular stories
T-Mobile hits record 5G throughput speeds on Sprint's spectrum with the OnePlus 8

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless