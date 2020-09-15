Apple patents iPhone cases that stiffen before impact







In layman’s terms, when your active case detects a fall event, it sends an electrical current to stiffen the dampening material. The higher the fall, the stiffer the material gets. The aim is to offer enough dampening to absorb the shock of the impact, without breaking the protected device in the process. Furthermore, Apple wants these cases to be able to react in a matter of milliseconds. It all may sound like a science-fiction at the moment but if anyone can make these active smartphone cases a reality, it’s Apple.