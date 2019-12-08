Apple's 0% iPhone financing option may go live in the next few weeks
Tim Cook revealed two months ago that the program dedicated to Apple Card users should be available by the end of this year. He also said that every Apple Card owner who uses it to buy and finance an iPhone with 0% interest will also get 3% Daily Cast on their total purchase.
The newest one is the “Apple Card Monthly Installments” section in the Wallet app. Spotted by 9to5mac, the new section that can be accessed via the “Learn More” link explains what an Apple Card owner must do to benefit from the 0% iPhone financing option.
If you are paying for your iPhone with Apple Card Monthly Installments, each month your installment is included in the minimum payment amount. Installments aren’t subject to interest like other purchases made with Apple Card. If you pay more toward your installment balance, you may reduce the overall number of payments, but are still scheduled to pay your installment payment the following month. Paying the total balance will include the total amount you’ve spent with Apple Card, including your remaining iPhone balance.
Unfortunately, this doesn't guarantee that Apple's 0% financing option will go live in 2019, but it's an important step toward achieving that goal. Although the explanation above only mentions the iPhone, Apple is likely to expand the program to other products including iPad and Mac, we just don't know when.
1 Comment
1. tbreezy
Posts: 195; Member since: Aug 11, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago 0
