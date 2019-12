Apple's 0% iPhone financing option may go live in the next few weeks

Apple Card Monthly Installments

Learn More





Unfortunately, this doesn't guarantee that Apple's 0% financing option will go live in 2019, but it's an important step toward achieving that goal. Although the explanation above only mentions the iPhone, Apple is likely to expand the program to other products including iPad and Mac, we just don't know when.

Apple has been looking for more loyalty programs that will make it easier for its fans to switch to newer devices. One such program would allow customers to finance iPhone purchases over 24 months with 0% interest.Tim Cook revealed two months ago that the program dedicated to Apple Card users should be available by the end of this year. He also said that every Apple Card owner who uses it to buy and finance an iPhone with 0% interest will also get 3% Daily Cast on their total purchase.Although we're about three weeks away from the end of the year, the program is not yet live. However, it looks like Apple may eventually add the new financing option very soon since it's been adding a lot of the tools needed for the program to work.The newest one is the “” section in the Wallet app. Spotted by 9to5mac , the new section that can be accessed via the “” link explains what an Apple Card owner must do to benefit from the 0% iPhone financing option.