Apple's 0% iPhone financing option may go live in the next few weeks

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 08, 2019, 5:25 AM
Apple has been looking for more loyalty programs that will make it easier for its fans to switch to newer devices. One such program would allow customers to finance iPhone purchases over 24 months with 0% interest.

Tim Cook revealed two months ago that the program dedicated to Apple Card users should be available by the end of this year. He also said that every Apple Card owner who uses it to buy and finance an iPhone with 0% interest will also get 3% Daily Cast on their total purchase.

Although we're about three weeks away from the end of the year, the program is not yet live. However, it looks like Apple may eventually add the new financing option very soon since it's been adding a lot of the tools needed for the program to work.

The newest one is the “Apple Card Monthly Installments” section in the Wallet app. Spotted by 9to5mac, the new section that can be accessed via the “Learn More” link explains what an Apple Card owner must do to benefit from the 0% iPhone financing option.

If you are paying for your iPhone with Apple Card Monthly Installments, each month your installment is included in the minimum payment amount. Installments aren’t subject to interest like other purchases made with Apple Card. If you pay more toward your installment balance, you may reduce the overall number of payments, but are still scheduled to pay your installment payment the following month. Paying the total balance will include the total amount you’ve spent with Apple Card, including your remaining iPhone balance.

Unfortunately, this doesn't guarantee that Apple's 0% financing option will go live in 2019, but it's an important step toward achieving that goal. Although the explanation above only mentions the iPhone, Apple is likely to expand the program to other products including iPad and Mac, we just don't know when.

tbreezy
1. tbreezy

Posts: 195; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

Incredible, interesting situation that Apple and Goldman Sachs are creating here, essentially, slowly cutting away Carriers and other banks, while building their data base on all your finances and then making you bring them in to them. It’s going to be years before other phone manufacturers wake up to what is going on here, and they will unfortunately be fighting over measly scraps by the time they do.

