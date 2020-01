Apple adds two iPhones to its refurbished program

Customers who can't afford to buy a brand-new iPhone are more than welcome to try out some of the refurbished models that many US retailers offer these days. Even Apple decided to start selling refurbished iPhones, the safest, not necessarily the cheapest, place to buy them.As such, Apple has a wide array of refurbished iPhones available for purchase and starting this week, its portfolio has become bigger thanks to the two new models that have joined the refurbished program: iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max These devices have been released on the market back in September 2018, so they're not even two-year-old. The good news is you can buy them for as low as $700, depending on the model you choose. Considering they were priced to sell for $1,000 at launch, we'd say this is a pretty good deal for an Apple product.Surprisingly, they're slightly cheaper than those sold by retailers like Best Buy and Woot. Anyway, if you've been eyeing one of the more expensive iPhones, but not necessarily the newest, you might want to check out Apple's store for more deals on refurbished iPhones. The iPhone XS and XS Max won't come cheap, even if they're not brand-new, but at least you'll be saving some money if you decide to buy one.