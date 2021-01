Apple is facing another class action lawsuit over iPhone 6 series planned obsolescence

Today consumer rights organization Euroconsumers shared a press release , which states that the organization is now coordinating three lawsuits against Apple over planned obsolescence.The first two lawsuits were launched in December of 2020 by two Euroconsumer member organizations based in Belgium and Spain respectively. Now a third one is being filed by Italian consumer rights organization Altroconsumo.In this latest lawsuit, Altroconsumo seeks compensation from Apple of at least €60 on average for iPhone 6 6S and 6S Plus owners over the aforementioned planned obsolescence.Euroconsumers, which is a gathering of five European consumer organizations, additionally notes in the press release that it's also planning to launch class action against Apple in Portugal in the following weeks.Apple has been under fire before for throttling its older iPhones' CPUs over time, which makes the phones run slower, including in 2018 by the Canadian government . Back in 2017, Apple admitted that it's slowing down iPhones with older batteries , in order to prevent unexpected shutdowns and to prolong battery life. With iOS 11.3 iPhones received a battery health monitor feature, which allows users to check the condition of their iPhone's battery.