 Apple could bring more ads to the iPhone - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Apple could bring more ads to the iPhone

Apple
Apple could bring more ads to the iPhone

Apple and ads… these are not two words that you often hear in the same sentence. To be fair, the Cupertino company has consistently prioritized users’ privacy over ad revenue, a decision that has been received with both praise and criticism, depending on who you ask. 


At any rate, Apple does make some use of ads, just much less so than most other tech giants. The App Store, the News and Stocks default apps all feature ads to some extent. It should be noted that they are significantly less intrusive than the ones you see from the likes of Google, but they are there nonetheless. 


However, ads are set to become a much more prominent part of the Apple ecosystem, and users might have to accept that they will need to stomach more of them when using their iPhones. At least that is what Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman thinks, a prominent tech analyst and industry insider, who boasts an impeccable track record on all things Apple. 


Gurman shares in his Power On newsletter that ads should be making their way to a couple of other default Apple apps. He notes that the likeliest candidates are Apple Books, Apple Podcasts and the Maps app. He also does not anticipate “Apple going back into the business of serving up ads inside of third-party apps”. For the time being, that is. 


According to Gurman, ads in Apple’s Maps could work similarly to the way they do in the App Store at present. He gives the example of a sushi restaurant that has decided to pay its due to Apple. In exchange, the venue would have a higher position in the search results, when users type in “sushi” for instance. 


In the Podcasts and Books apps, paying publishers could have their works displayed more prominently in the search results. Similar mechanisms are being explored for Apple TV+. It will be interesting to see how Apple, the staunchest supporter of piracy and a clean UI, make ads work in the context of the iPhone.


Loading Comments...

Latest News

Until 10/13, Verizon customers can sign up for unlimited $29 screen repair
Until 10/13, Verizon customers can sign up for unlimited $29 screen repair
Germany kicks out Oppo and OnePlus for refusing to pay patent fees to Nokia
Germany kicks out Oppo and OnePlus for refusing to pay patent fees to Nokia
Galaxy Z Fold 4's dock might come to older Folds with the upcoming One UI 4.1.1 update
Galaxy Z Fold 4's dock might come to older Folds with the upcoming One UI 4.1.1 update
Samsung executive gives details of the Galaxy Watch 5's advanced sleep monitoring
Samsung executive gives details of the Galaxy Watch 5's advanced sleep monitoring
This is why Apple held up Telegram's App Store update for two weeks
This is why Apple held up Telegram's App Store update for two weeks
Not so smart airport worker steals $15K in valuables and an AirTag which leads cops to him
Not so smart airport worker steals $15K in valuables and an AirTag which leads cops to him

Popular stories

T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless