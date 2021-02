Apple claims half of Japan's phone sales

It will be interesting to see what happens after Apple's upcoming trial with Epic Games in May, as the results may throw many things into disarray. Epic Games seems to have loyal supporters in Japan as well, as Hironao Kunimitsu—CEO of a prominent Tokyo-based mobile gaming studio—has declared his full support for Epic Games in the lawsuit. The trial's outcome is sure to change a great deal of things for Apple if they lose. They may be forced to allow other application stores onto the iOS, and may well be pressured to reduce the thirty-percent commission fee they demand from apps across the App Store. This may seriously reduce App Store revenue, but on the other hand, many more capable developers will be willing to collaborate with Apple to bring their projects to the public on the globally recognized platform. No one can say how Apple's potential loss of the case can affect this year's Q2 market share, but we are soon to find out.