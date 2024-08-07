Apple Watch gesture control to expand with electrode-laden bands





In the beginning of the patent filing, unearthed by Apple Insider , the Watch maker goes through all possible interface navigation and command types for electronic devices, including buttons, keyboards, mice, trackball, joysticks, touch sensors, touchscreens, and even voice commands and accelerometer commands that result from moving or shaking the device itself.





It then moves to bodily movements, including eye gaze or hand gestures. In addition, movement can be detected by touch and proximity sensors, or even a set of cameras like on the Apple Vision Pro AR/ VR headset , as well as by more exotic contraptions like gloves or wand controllers. All of these, it argues, have inherent limitations, from limited detection range, to social acceptability.





Apparently that is why it is now proposing a method for precise and unobtrusive gesture control of the Apple Watch via its attached wristband and electrodes detecting hand motion sequences:





Apple patent N12056285, August '24



Apple is envisioning all kinds of hand gestures that can be detected by the electrodes in the Watch band and make it react accordingly.









These range from the clutching of fingers to making wave gestures, though we fail to see how would those be less dorky and more subtle than the Double Tap gesture in social circumstances. The Apple Watch accessibility options now allow such gestures to command it anyway. Making a fist could stop the Apple Watch alarm, for instance, and the movement works, as evidenced by its inclusion in the patent filing schematics here.





It remains to be seen if such a gesture control suite aided by electrodes in the Apple Watch band will get wider recognition and acceptance, but at least Apple is trying to make the whole process less dorky and more precise.