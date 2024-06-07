New Apple Watch ad features the double tap gesture, an iPhone 15 Pro, and a huge fish





There are two situations where the double tap gesture can do more than one thing, in media playback it can alternate between Play and Pause, or it can Skip a track. In the Smart Stack, the gesture can be used to advance through your stack of widgets or to select the widget currently on top. To set up your selections for these two items, open the Watch app on your iPhone and tap on Gestures.











One of the double tap gestures will allow you to take an iPhone photo with the Camera Remote in the Camera app. And this is the focus of today's strange new ad which will end up running for 30 seconds on television. The spot opens with a stocky man standing in his boat struggling to hold on to a huge catfish. All he wants to do is snap a photo of him holding the fish and he has his iPhone camera on a table facing the spot where he is holding the fish.





The big question is, how will our fisherman be able to take the photo if he is dealing with the fish and is a fair distance away from the handset? Simple. Watch as he stares at the Apple Watch on his wrist and executes perfect double tap gestures to take the pictures he wants from his iPhone 15 Pro . "Snap with a tap," says the overlay at the end of the spot, "iPhone + Apple Watch."





You are sure to see this ad during the weekend as the Stanley Cup Finals between my Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers hits the ice. And the NBA Finals continues with the Boston Celtics leading the Dallas Mavericks 1-0 in the best of seven.



And that will take us to Monday's WWDC 2024 Conference. At 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT, the Keynote will start and Apple is expected to preview its AI initiative.

