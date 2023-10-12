Apple Watch X might not be as innovative as we hoped for
Apple has recently unveiled its newest iPhone 15 series, accompanied by the Apple Watch Series 9. These devices bring new features and upgrades, yet they also share similarities with their predecessors. Intriguingly, it appears that this sentiment might extend beyond just these latest releases.
Noted analyst and Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo (via Android Authority) suggests that the "2024 Apple Watch will unlikely have significant innovative experiences." The upcoming 2024 Watch won't incorporate microLED technology for its display and will skip a blood glucose monitoring feature.
Kuo also makes other predictions regarding Apple Watch, forecasting a decline of approximately 15% YoY in Apple Watch shipments in 2023 to 36–38 million units. In contrast, Apple experienced a 17% YoY increase in shipments in 2022, fueled by strong sales of the Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra, and SE 2022. Time will tell if Kuo's predictions hold true.
As we await further developments, it remains uncertain how the Apple Watch Series 10/Apple Watch X will shape up in the coming months, but we will make sure to report everything to you, so stay tuned for updates.
Kuo speculates that the inclusion of a microLED display and blood glucose monitoring might or might not happen on the Apple Watch Series 11 in 2025, too, depending on technological advancements. It is worth noting that the statement is somewhat ambiguous and does not explicitly reference the Apple Watch Series 10 or Apple Watch X. It is still uncertain how Apple would choose to name the wearable (the tenth-generation iPhone took a bold turn in branding, being marketed as the iPhone X—an approach that turned out to be highly successful).
Kuo’s statement contradicts a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who fueled anticipation for an Apple Watch 10 release in 2024. Gurman's report hinted at a redesigned magnetic strap mechanism for the purported tenth-anniversary release. Additionally, there were mentions of Apple working on a microLED display and blood pressure monitoring, though these features weren't directly linked to the Apple Watch 10 release.
