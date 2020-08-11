Apple's Powerbeats headphones are up to 65% off on Amazon

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 11, 2020, 5:20 AM
Apple's Powerbeats headphones are defined by elegance, but they've always been considered a bit too expensive for what they offer. Nonetheless, Apple fans should have no trouble picking a pair of Powerbeats headphones since they're a lot cheaper than an iPhone.

If the price was the main factor that prevents you from getting the Beats headphones, then perhaps Amazon's Powerbeats sale will make things better in that regard. The US retailer is running a promotion on Powerbeats headphones and offers discounts of up to 65% on at least one model.

Powerbeats - $130 ($20 off)
Powerbeats Pro - $200 ($50 off)
Powerbeats Solo Pro - $230 ($70 off)
Beats Solo3 - $160 ($40 off)
Powerbeats3 - $70 ($130 off)
BeatsX - $85 ($15 off)

All headphones and earphones listed above are available in different colors and all of them are discounted, so don't worry about price when you're picking your favorite color. Keep in mind that Apple, Best Buy and B&H are also matching Amazon's deals in case you prefer other US retailers.

