Apple's Powerbeats headphones are up to 65% off on Amazon
Powerbeats - $130 ($20 off)
Powerbeats Pro - $200 ($50 off)
Powerbeats Solo Pro - $230 ($70 off)
Beats Solo3 - $160 ($40 off)
Powerbeats3 - $70 ($130 off)
BeatsX - $85 ($15 off)
All headphones and earphones listed above are available in different colors and all of them are discounted, so don't worry about price when you're picking your favorite color. Keep in mind that Apple, Best Buy and B&H are also matching Amazon's deals in case you prefer other US retailers.