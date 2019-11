WhatsApp is rapidly draining the battery on certain Android phones

Complaints can also be found in the comments section of the app's listing in the Google Play Store . One WhatsApp subscriber using the Redmi Note 5 Pro noted that his battery declined from 74% to 19% due to the messaging app's activity in the background. Many report that WhatsApp is responsible for consuming 30% or more of their battery life even if they responded to just a message or two.





Some have found some success by uninstalling the app and reinstalling it. Others claim that downloading the new version of WhatsApp (version 2.19.325) found here did the trick, but others said that this only provided a temporary fix before the app started to drain the battery once again. A couple of users ended the battery drain by backing up their WhatsApp data, uninstalling the app from their phone, loading an older version of the messaging app using an APK file (2.19.291), and restoring the backed up data. At least one WhatsApp subscriber found that he didn't have to go back one version. He backed up his WhatsApp data, cleared the app cache and app data, and loaded version 2.19.325. After restoring his data, everything was resolved.