Qualcomm’s promise for driver updates is finally coming to fruition thanks to Google
But now, software companies will have the tool to make adjustments on the fly, SamMobile reports. Google has released Android GPU Inspector: “A single tool that will help you profile and debug graphics on Android across Qualcomm Adreno GPUs and Arm Mali GPUs.”
Unfortunately, it’s still up to each individual developer to put the time and effort to optimize its games and a lot of them will probably decide it’s not worth it. However, major studios like Blizzard and Gameloft are already on board, according to Google and Qualcomm. If done correctly, Qualcomm claims the improvements can lead to a 40% boost in performance and improved battery life of the device. That’s far from insignificant.
The changes will reach your device through the usual app updates via Google’s Play Store. Don’t expect the gains to manifest soon, however, it will take time before the tweaks are ready to deploy.