Amazon's Pixel 6 Pro deal is for those who don't want to blow money to get a quality phone

Deals
The year is 2024. Smartphone hardware has progressed to a point that current-gen flagships like the Pixel 8 are leaning into AI to sustain interest. And as wonderful as that sounds, not everyone needs cutting-edge tech in their pocket, especially those who have chosen to be wiser with their finances. For those, Amazon is offering a 45 percent discount on the Pixel 6 Pro

An ex-flagship is often a better choice than the latest midranger. If you don't want to spend more than $500 on a phone but can't do without features like a 120Hz screen and a telephoto camera, you can't do better than the Pixel 6 Pro.

6.7 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Google Tensor | 50MP + 12MP + 48MP 4x cameras | 5,003mAh battery
The Pixel 6 duo helped Google create a real mark on the industry and its successors continue to adhere to the same hardware and software philosophy. It has a large 6.7-inch screen and is powered by the Google Tensor. The Tensor is, of course, not Google's latest chip, but it performs admirably and you are unlikely to experience any hiccups or slowdowns. 

Another reason to go for the Pixel 6 Pro over similarly priced midrangers is its excellent triple camera system that produce vibrant and detailed photos. You can trust it to handle the most challenging of shots with ease. 

The phone also features interesting, Pixel-exclusive features like the artistic motion mode that blurs backgrounds and Magic Eraser that gets rid of unwanted objects like that chair with all your unfolded laundry.

The Pixel 6 Pro retails for $899 on Amazon but you can save $404 on it. This brings the price into the same ballpark as the Pixel 7a, which has a smaller 90Hz screen and two rear cameras. 

The phone will be supported until late 2026, but it will of course still be usable after that point. 

Get the Pixel 6 Pro if you want a premium phone with strong performance, stellar software, and an impressive camera system, but don't care about the bells and whistles offered by more recent models.

