Amazon’s First Early Prime Day Deals are Here: Check Out the Goodies!

Prime Day is right around the corner and every tech enthusiast worth their salt knows that Amazon’s shopping event is one of the best times of the year for buying gadgets of all shapes, sizes… and price points.

We have already compiled a generous selection of the Best Prime Day Phone Deals, but there are still many other devices whose prices are in for a major setback, including some of the most popular Amazon products out there.

The American tech giant’s early Prime Day deals have already landed and there is a little something for everyone. Whether you are in the market for some smart home tech, an eReader or a speaker, Amazon has you covered.

A Kindle is probably one of the most useful pieces of tech a person could own and while Amazon’s eReaders are generally on the more affordable side, this recent discount makes one particular model a bargain.

We are referring to the Kindle Paperwhite Kids, which comes equipped with everything you would want in an eReader, and normally retails at $159.99.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8 GB): 44% OFF

This might be a 'kids' eReader, but, as Amazon points out, it is most definitely not a toy. It features a lovely 6.8" 300 ppi glare-free display, and a battery life of up to 10 weeks. You can also choose between an 8GB version, and a 16GB one.
$70 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon
 

If you are looking for something with a little bit more functionality than a Kindle, you are in luck - the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is also heavily discounted. The latter is an excellent budget option and is ideal for media consumption, regardless of whether or not you are actually a kid.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: 40% OFF

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro bears the title of "Best Tablet for Big Kids" for a reason. There is no other tablet at this price point that offers more bang for your buck. Additionally, buyers have the option to slash the price of the device by an additional 20% if they trade-in their old devices.
$80 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


Speaking of ‘kid’ items, the next device on our list is a cuter variation of Amazon’s iconic Echo Dot. The 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids 2022 is a more cuddly version of the standard smart speaker, but currently costs less than half. Not only are you getting all the benefits of the vanilla Echo Dot, but also a dragon face as well.

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Kids: 53% OFF

The Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Kids comes equipped with everything that makes the standard Echo Dot worthwhile, and more. Buyers will also be getting a free 1-year-long subscription to Amazon Kids+. The cherry on top? You can trade-in your old device for an Extra 25% off.
$32 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon


While we are on the topic of smart home tech, you might be interested in taking a look at the Ring Video Doorbell that Amazon has on offer. With a 46% price cut, this incredibly useful device could be the key to stepping up your home security game.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: 46% OFF

This convenient gadget offers essential features in a compact design, and can be paired with Ring Chime to hear audio alerts in your home. Existing doorbell wiring is required, however. Lastly, you can pair it with an Echo Pop, for an even more generous discount.
$30 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon


Lastly, for the gamers out there (pun intended), Amazon has also slashed the price of its Luna Wireless Controller. With a discount of upwards of 40%, this is a worthy addition to any gaming setup.

Official Luna Wireless Controller: 43% OFF

This multifunctional controller works across Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices. It is designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's cloud gaming service and comes with a free 1-month-long subscription to Luna+.
$30 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon
 

It should be noted that this is by no means an exhaustive list of all of the early Amazon Prime Day Deals. There are many others to choose from, we have only covered our personal favorites. Lastly, bear in mind that as awesome as these offers are, many more discounts are yet to come.

