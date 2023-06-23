Amazon’s First Early Prime Day Deals are Here: Check Out the Goodies!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Prime Day is right around the corner and every tech enthusiast worth their salt knows that Amazon’s shopping event is one of the best times of the year for buying gadgets of all shapes, sizes… and price points.
We have already compiled a generous selection of the Best Prime Day Phone Deals, but there are still many other devices whose prices are in for a major setback, including some of the most popular Amazon products out there.
A Kindle is probably one of the most useful pieces of tech a person could own and while Amazon’s eReaders are generally on the more affordable side, this recent discount makes one particular model a bargain.
If you are looking for something with a little bit more functionality than a Kindle, you are in luck - the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is also heavily discounted. The latter is an excellent budget option and is ideal for media consumption, regardless of whether or not you are actually a kid.
Speaking of ‘kid’ items, the next device on our list is a cuter variation of Amazon’s iconic Echo Dot. The 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids 2022 is a more cuddly version of the standard smart speaker, but currently costs less than half. Not only are you getting all the benefits of the vanilla Echo Dot, but also a dragon face as well.
While we are on the topic of smart home tech, you might be interested in taking a look at the Ring Video Doorbell that Amazon has on offer. With a 46% price cut, this incredibly useful device could be the key to stepping up your home security game.
Lastly, for the gamers out there (pun intended), Amazon has also slashed the price of its Luna Wireless Controller. With a discount of upwards of 40%, this is a worthy addition to any gaming setup.
It should be noted that this is by no means an exhaustive list of all of the early Amazon Prime Day Deals. There are many others to choose from, we have only covered our personal favorites. Lastly, bear in mind that as awesome as these offers are, many more discounts are yet to come.
We have already compiled a generous selection of the Best Prime Day Phone Deals, but there are still many other devices whose prices are in for a major setback, including some of the most popular Amazon products out there.
The American tech giant’s early Prime Day deals have already landed and there is a little something for everyone. Whether you are in the market for some smart home tech, an eReader or a speaker, Amazon has you covered.
A Kindle is probably one of the most useful pieces of tech a person could own and while Amazon’s eReaders are generally on the more affordable side, this recent discount makes one particular model a bargain.
We are referring to the Kindle Paperwhite Kids, which comes equipped with everything you would want in an eReader, and normally retails at $159.99.
If you are looking for something with a little bit more functionality than a Kindle, you are in luck - the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is also heavily discounted. The latter is an excellent budget option and is ideal for media consumption, regardless of whether or not you are actually a kid.
Speaking of ‘kid’ items, the next device on our list is a cuter variation of Amazon’s iconic Echo Dot. The 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids 2022 is a more cuddly version of the standard smart speaker, but currently costs less than half. Not only are you getting all the benefits of the vanilla Echo Dot, but also a dragon face as well.
While we are on the topic of smart home tech, you might be interested in taking a look at the Ring Video Doorbell that Amazon has on offer. With a 46% price cut, this incredibly useful device could be the key to stepping up your home security game.
Lastly, for the gamers out there (pun intended), Amazon has also slashed the price of its Luna Wireless Controller. With a discount of upwards of 40%, this is a worthy addition to any gaming setup.
It should be noted that this is by no means an exhaustive list of all of the early Amazon Prime Day Deals. There are many others to choose from, we have only covered our personal favorites. Lastly, bear in mind that as awesome as these offers are, many more discounts are yet to come.
Things that are NOT allowed: