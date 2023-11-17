Amazon is selling the highly-capable Galaxy Tab S8 for a record-low price

Samsung tablet





It's often a wiser choice to go for a year-old variant if you can get a good discount. This is so true for the Tab S8, which is $341 cheaper than the Galaxy Tab S9 and the 11-inch iPad Pro right now.





Galaxy Tab S8 128GB 11 inches 120Hz LCD screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Free S Pen stylus | microSD slot | Dual rear cameras | 8,000mAh battery | 45W charging $241 off (34%) $458 84 $699 99 Buy at Amazon





Despite not being Samsung's latest high-end slate , the Tab S8 is a cutting-edge tablet by 2023's standards. You get a bold and beautiful 11-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth scrolling.





It has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip under the hood and is plenty fast for nearly all tasks that people buy a tablet for. On top of that, you get Samsung's proprietary Dex mode which gives you a desktop-like interface with resizable windows, letting you multitask like you'd on a laptop.





The slate has a dual camera setup which is pretty good by tablet standards and great for quick snaps and document scans. It has a hefty 8,000mAh battery and it supports fast charging speeds of 45W.





The 128GB Tab S8 goes for $699.99 nowadays but you can save $241 on it at the moment. That's a really massive discount and this is the first time the tablet has gone this low in price.





You even get a free S Pen with the tablet, which you can use for jotting down notes or designing. And that's not all. Unlike the iPad Pro, it also has a microSD slot for storage expansion.





A nice screen, a fast processor, a productivity-oriented interface, a free stylus, a long battery life, and a reasonable price - what else can you wish for in a tablet?