Amazon is dangling a huge discount on handheld computer M2 iPad Pro

Higher-end tablets are meant to be more than just tablets. If you are spending good money on a tablet, you should be able to use it as a laptop. There are very few slates on the market that work as well as a computer and the iPad Pro is among them.





The M2 chip is mighty fast and can handle all sorts of intensive tasks, including graphic designing, without missing a beat. If you are someone who likes to push their devices to their limits, the M2 iPad Pro was made just for you.





And it's not just the speed alone. The iPad operating system has gradually progressed to a point where you can comfortably multitask on iPads without missing your desktop.





The 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro retails for $1,199 but Amazon is currently offering a discount of $150 on it. This knocks the tablet down to its lowest price.





The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a mini LED screen for stunning visuals. The iPad also offers a better app selection than Android slates. Apple supports its tablets for a long time and you can expect the iPad Pro to be supported through 2027 at least. And since it has such an insanely powerful chip, it will easily be able to handle future apps.





You also get features like Face ID and LiDAR scanner. Go for this deal if you need a powerful and reliable tablet that will run smoothly for years to come.