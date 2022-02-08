 All Galaxy S22 Ultra color versions previewed on video along with the Tab S8 Ultra - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Stay tuned!
Samsung Unpacked 2022 | S22 series | what to expect
0 d
00: 00: 00
Samsung

All Galaxy S22 Ultra color versions previewed on video along with the Tab S8 Ultra

Daniel Petrov
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
All Galaxy S22 Ultra color versions previewed on video along with the Tab S8 Ultra
Forget concept videos, we now have the real Galaxy S22 series caught on tape and handled in the flesh. Samsung is probably getting tired of sending cease-and-desist letters to all those leaker accounts which have sprung on the runup to the S22 Unpacked event tomorrow but that seems to be part of the game these days.

In the latest installment of S22 and Tab S8 series preview before they become official, the handsets get handled on video in the several different colors they will be appearing in at launch by one DemonixLeaks account. 



We get to see the pink, white, and green S22 model colors, as well as the black, white, green, and burgundy Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the reddish color doesn't look to be as bronze of a hue as in the leaked press shots.


In addition, the same tipster showcases a video of Samsung's top-shelf Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet, complete with its keyboard case as well as the actions possible with what seems to be a built-in S Pen you won't have to carry an extra case to have available at all times. The Tab S8 Ultra looks big but extremely thin, and the rumor is that it will have a giant 14.6" display and a huge battery.


Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specs
  • Display 14.6 inches 2600 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 11200 mAh
  • OS Android 12
