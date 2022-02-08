All Galaxy S22 Ultra color versions previewed on video along with the Tab S8 Ultra

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Forget concept videos, we now have the real Galaxy S22 series caught on tape and handled in the flesh. Samsung is probably getting tired of sending cease-and-desist letters to all those leaker accounts which have sprung on the runup to the S22 Unpacked event tomorrow but that seems to be part of the game these days.

In the latest installment of S22 and Tab S8 series preview before they become official, the handsets get handled on video in the several different colors they will be appearing in at launch by one DemonixLeaks account.

















In addition, the same tipster showcases a video of Samsung's top-shelf Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet, complete with its keyboard case as well as the actions possible with what seems to be a built-in S Pen you won't have to carry an extra case to have available at all times. The Tab S8 Ultra looks big but extremely thin, and the rumor is that it will have a giant 14.6" display and a huge battery.







