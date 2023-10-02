Action-adventure game featuring Agent 007 drops on Apple Arcade
One of the world’s biggest entertainment franchises, James Bond, is getting another mobile game these days. Cypher 007 is a top-down action-adventure game inspired by six decades of spycraft and promises a modern twist on the beloved series.
In Cyper 007, players will step in the shoes of James Bond and revisit some of his most iconic moments. The new mobile game developed by Tilting Point and Pixelbite includes immersive levels filled with obstacles, opponents, and objectives, increasing in difficulty as players progress.
With the use of spycraft, players can overcome many of the obstacles throughout the levels, as well as take on enemies. Throughout the game, players can unlock and upgrade legendary gadgets, weapons, and gear to build their resources, as well as unique outfit linings from the franchise.
Judging by the game's blurb on the App Store, Cypher 007 encourages players to explore each level and find many of the secrets that developers added. In fact, discovering secrets and gathering intel is one of the most important aspects in the game, as players will explore well-known environments with the help of iconic characters from the series, including Q, M, and Moneypenny.
The mobile game is now available for free on Apple Arcade, the video game subscriptions service offered by the Cupertino-based company.
