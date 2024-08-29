A VPN service that goes above and beyond to protect privacy: IPVanish

Advertorial by IPVanish: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





VPN services are pretty popular in this day and age, but in case you haven't heard of what they do - they create a "Virtual Private Network" with your devices and route your traffic through a safe server before it hits the Internet wilderness. This allows you to hide your IP address, and thus — your actual location. Said servers will also often have protective protocols in place to add an extra layer of security between your devices and malicious actors online.





While very similar in function, not all VPN services are made the same. IPVanish is an industry veteran, which is dedicated to ensuring complete user privacy and online freedom. The company operates on a strict "no-logs traffic policy" — independently verified — and is a part of a publicly-traded company, which makes it subject to state-level regularions and ensures more transparency in its operational business practices.





How IPVanish VPN can be useful to you









IPVanish's main mission is to ensure that the Internet remains free from censorship and undue restrictions. By choosing a different virtual location, you can circumvent firewalls and blocks, or bypass network throttling. It also secures your connection from ISP tracking.





The service also encrypts your browsing data, which makes it safer to use hotspots and airports, hotels, coworking spaces, or other public places where "man in the middle" attacks over the Wi-Fi access point are likely to occur.





High encryption standards, multiple ways to connect





Since the "no logs" policy is at the core of IPVanish's business, the company owns and operates its own VPN servers instead of leasing connections in bulk. This allows it to guarantee that each server meets IPVanish's high standard. Every connection is encrypted with AES-256 — the currently strongest encryption standard available —, and multiple connection protocols are available to the user, including the most popular WireGuard, IKEv2, OpenVPN, and IPSec.





IPVanish VPN features









Aside from providing top-level privacy protection, here are the core features of the IPVanish VPN service:





24/7 customer support — through phone, in the app, online, or via email

VPN apps — for Mac, PC, Android, iOS, TV boxes, smart TVs

Compatible with the popular streaming services — Netflix, ESPN+, Max, DAZN, Disney+ and Hulu

VPN Kill Switch — if VPN connection drops for any reason, device will automatically disconnect from the Internet

Split-Tunneling — allow specific apps and sites to use your own Internet, while routing everything else through VPN

Automatic Startup — engage VPN as soon as an Internet connection is detected

SOCKS5 Proxy — you can still have IP privacy if VPN is not engaged

DNS Leak protection — ensures that true location details stay inside your private network

Threat Protection — blocks ads, trackers, and dangerous websites when going through the VPN





Try IPVanish with no risk now





IPVanish is flexible and available in two-year, yearly, and monthly plans. Whether you are just looking to pick up some security for a business trip or a holiday, or you are seeking long-term security — you can find the right plan for you.





The yearly and 2-year plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee for your peace of mind. But you can also initiate a 7-day free trial through the App Store and Play Store apps, to make sure that IPVanish is the service for you.











