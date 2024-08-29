Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

A VPN service that goes above and beyond to protect privacy: IPVanish

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Articles
A VPN service that goes above and beyond to protect privacy: IPVanish
Advertorial by IPVanish: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 

VPN services are pretty popular in this day and age, but in case you haven't heard of what they do - they create a "Virtual Private Network" with your devices and route your traffic through a safe server before it hits the Internet wilderness. This allows you to hide your IP address, and thus — your actual location. Said servers will also often have protective protocols in place to add an extra layer of security between your devices and malicious actors online.

While very similar in function, not all VPN services are made the same. IPVanish is an industry veteran, which is dedicated to ensuring complete user privacy and online freedom. The company operates on a strict "no-logs traffic policy" — independently verified — and is a part of a publicly-traded company, which makes it subject to state-level regularions and ensures more transparency in its operational business practices.

How IPVanish VPN can be useful to you



IPVanish's main mission is to ensure that the Internet remains free from censorship and undue restrictions. By choosing a different virtual location, you can circumvent firewalls and blocks, or bypass network throttling. It also secures your connection from ISP tracking.

The service also encrypts your browsing data, which makes it safer to use hotspots and airports, hotels, coworking spaces, or other public places where "man in the middle" attacks over the Wi-Fi access point are likely to occur.

High encryption standards, multiple ways to connect


Since the "no logs" policy is at the core of IPVanish's business, the company owns and operates its own VPN servers instead of leasing connections in bulk. This allows it to guarantee that each server meets IPVanish's high standard. Every connection is encrypted with AES-256 — the currently strongest encryption standard available —, and multiple connection protocols are available to the user, including the most popular WireGuard, IKEv2, OpenVPN, and IPSec.

IPVanish VPN features



Aside from providing top-level privacy protection, here are the core features of the IPVanish VPN service:

  • 24/7 customer support — through phone, in the app, online, or via email
  • VPN apps — for Mac, PC, Android, iOS, TV boxes, smart TVs
  • Compatible with the popular streaming services — Netflix, ESPN+, Max, DAZN, Disney+ and Hulu
  • VPN Kill Switch — if VPN connection drops for any reason, device will automatically disconnect from the Internet
  • Split-Tunneling — allow specific apps and sites to use your own Internet, while routing everything else through VPN
  • Automatic Startup — engage VPN as soon as an Internet connection is detected
  • SOCKS5 Proxy — you can still have IP privacy if VPN is not engaged
  • DNS Leak protection — ensures that true location details stay inside your private network
  • Threat Protection — blocks ads, trackers, and dangerous websites when going through the VPN

Try IPVanish with no risk now


IPVanish is flexible and available in two-year, yearly, and monthly plans. Whether you are just looking to pick up some security for a business trip or a holiday, or you are seeking long-term security — you can find the right plan for you.

The yearly and 2-year plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee for your peace of mind. But you can also initiate a 7-day free trial through the App Store and Play Store apps, to make sure that IPVanish is the service for you.

Secure your connection with IPVanish here



https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Mobile Tech Reviewer and Video Host
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless