9 advantages iPhones and iOS have over Android phones in 2021

No bloatware

I'm coming clean





Direct customer support

Exactly what I don't care for, except when I need it









FaceTime and iMessage

SMS is for noobs









By the way, we're sure you’ve noticed how any Android phone you buy tends to come with some shady apps or in general, stuff you don’t want to be installed. So you end up going around to uninstall everything that comes with it or worse, you can’t uninstall those apps so you end up hiding or disabling them. Well, fear not because iOS comes with none of this. You get what you pay for, and in this case, you paid a premium for the premium and clean feel. We understand that companies need to make money and that supplying us with third-party apps from the get-go is part of some deal, but come on. If you’ve already paid for a flagship phone, then the company has already made enough off your back. Apple clearly knows that.Also, another cool thing related more to Apple rather than iOS. If you buy an iPhone and something goes wrong with it, you should be able to receive direct customer support from Apple. we can’t really say the same for most other Android devices. Some small exceptions exist, but for most people, Apple does really offer amazing support for small and big issues, especially for software-related ones.This really wouldn’t have been a video about iOS if we hadn’t mentioned FaceTime and iMessage because, frankly, they’re great. We want to be clear though, it’s not like Android users don’t have alternatives, but the seamless integration these two apps offer for iPhone users is unmatched. You don’t really need Messenger or WhatsApp for instance because you already have a text messaging app that doubles down as an online messaging service. Also, FaceTime isn’t really something amazing by itself, but once again, the key here is integration. You can be making a phone call to your parents or significant other when you suddenly decide that you want to make this a video call, so you just press the dedicated button for that, and bam, you’re in a video call.So that was pretty much all we could muster, but we guarantee you, there are more reasons than this to go with iOS, but of course, you can find those too when you look over to Android’s camp. This basically means that either OS should do good in the hands of the proper person. Because for every difference we mentioned here, there are probably 5 similarities.