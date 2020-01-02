7-year-old swallows AirPod, rushed to hospital

"He said he was holding it in his mouth by the long part," Stroud said.





Over at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Egelston, doctors were confused about the situation, but an X-Ray image detected the metal parts in the AirPod and confirmed that the kid had indeed swallowed the gadget.





The mother recounts the emergency room visit: ‘An AirPod? You know, it’s really unique. I never really heard of this,’ she remembers the doctor saying, adding that the doctor was flabbergasted having never seen anything like this.





The big worry the kid had was how was it going to come out, but doctors reassured the family that the AirPod would pass on its own eventually.





The mother also recounts here 7-year-old saying: 'Mom I don't want my phone, (another Christmas gift) I don't wanna be near my phone, I don't want it to connect to my phone and start playing music.'



