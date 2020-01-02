7-year-old swallows AirPod, rushed to hospital
"He said he was holding it in his mouth by the long part," Stroud said.
Over at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Egelston, doctors were confused about the situation, but an X-Ray image detected the metal parts in the AirPod and confirmed that the kid had indeed swallowed the gadget.
The big worry the kid had was how was it going to come out, but doctors reassured the family that the AirPod would pass on its own eventually.
The mother also recounts here 7-year-old saying: 'Mom I don't want my phone, (another Christmas gift) I don't wanna be near my phone, I don't want it to connect to my phone and start playing music.'
So there you have it, AirPods as awesome as they are might be dangerous in the hands of kids of that age.
A 7 y/o boy got some AirPods for Christmas & a couple days later - he accidentally swallowed one! It’s still in his stomach now bc doctors said it’s best to let it come out on its own. You’ll only see this family’s exclusive story on Ch2 Action News. Tune in at 4 & 5pm pic.twitter.com/5n0FR6Kwoz— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) December 31, 2019
