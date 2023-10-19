Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Apple and Meta among 7 giants that dodged $2.4 billion in UK tax, think tank says

Apple Microsoft Google
Apple and Meta among 7 giants that dodged $2.4 billion in UK tax, think tank says
There’s a think tank called TaxWatch – its main purpose is to conduct forensic research and analysis on tax avoidance, tax policy, and tax law.

Its latest report mentions seven of the big tech names – Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Adobe, Cisco, and Google owner Alphabet. Guess what? According to the TaxWatch report, they dodged $2.4 billion in UK taxes in 2021 (via 9to5Mac).

However, the report doesn’t wave the finger at the tech giants, but instead outlines the archaic British laws that enable tax avoidance of this scale to be possible and legal:

In today’s new report, we analyze seven large US-based technology groups and estimate they may have made almost £15bn of profit from UK customers in 2021 alone. However, international tax rules permit them to shift much of this profit out of the UK so that they were only liable for UK taxes of around £753m. Using complex tax driven structures, appears to have reduced their UK corporation tax from what would be around £2.8bn – a saving of roughly £2.0bn.


According to TNW, “If the profits had not been moved elsewhere, that figure could have quadrupled. TaxWatch estimates that the tax due would have been around £2.8bn ($3.3bn)”.

“The international tax rules were developed when trade was based on trading manufactured tangible goods, whereas we now have a services-based digital economy where data, algorithms, and AI are delivering much more profit”, said TaxWatch director Claire Ralph.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless