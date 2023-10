Apple and Meta among 7 giants that dodged $2.4 billion in UK tax, think tank says

There’s a think tank called TaxWatch – its main purpose is to conduct forensic research and analysis on tax avoidance, tax policy, and tax law.Its latest report mentions seven of the big tech names – Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Adobe, Cisco, and Google owner Alphabet. Guess what? According to the TaxWatch report, they dodged $2.4 billion in UK taxes in 2021 (via 9to5Mac ).However, the report doesn’t wave the finger at the tech giants, but instead outlines the archaic British laws that enable tax avoidance of this scale to be possible and legal:According to TNW , “If the profits had not been moved elsewhere, that figure could have quadrupled. TaxWatch estimates that the tax due would have been around £2.8bn ($3.3bn)”.“The international tax rules were developed when trade was based on trading manufactured tangible goods, whereas we now have a services-based digital economy where data, algorithms, and AI are delivering much more profit”, said TaxWatch director Claire Ralph.