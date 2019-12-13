5G Apple iPhone sales could disappoint next year
When it comes to transitions between wireless generations, the Apple iPhone has never lead the way. Consider that the original iPhone worked on AT&T's slow as molasses EDGE network. Not only couldn't you use the browser and receive a phone call at the same time, YouTube videos were practically unwatchable unless you found a Wi-Fi signal. Meanwhile, 3G had already been available for years with Verizon the first to launch a 3G network in the states back in January 2002. It wasn't until the second-generation iPhone launched in 2008 (the iPhone 3G) that Apple had brought the iPhone's wireless capabilities up to date.
Munster says that sales of the 2020 5G iPhones will be disappointing to investors
Forecasts for the 2020 iterations of the iPhone are all over the map, as they should be nine months before they officially see the light of day. We've heard that anywhere between four and six new models will be unveiled. The latest rumors point to Apple releasing the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus. Both will reportedly sport OLED panels weighing in at 5.4 inches and 6.1 inches respectively. They will have a notch and bezel similar to what you see on this year's iPhone 11 Pro units and will carry a dual-camera setup on the back. The iPhone 12 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED panel while the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max could come with a huge 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The "Pro" models should have three cameras in the back (Wide, Ultra-Wide, and Telephoto) and should also feature a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor for improved AR capabilities, an enhanced bokeh blur on portraits, and perhaps a rear-facing Face ID option. Depending on whom you are speaking with, as few as one and as many as four 5G iPhones will be offered to consumers in 2020.
Again, depending on the analyst, the 5G iPhones will either support both sub-6GHz spectrum or both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum. The former offers faster data speeds and more capacity than the sub-6GHz signals; the latter signals travel farther and penetrate structures better.
