Monopoly GO! collects an impressive $2 billion in revenue after just 10 months

How perfect is it that a mobile game all about big bucks has generated a whopping $2 billion in revenue over 10 months? And it took this game only three months after hitting the $1 billion mark to grab its second billion in gross. The game? Monopoly GO! And thanks to Monopoly GO!, Savvy Games' purchase of the game's developer Scopely for $4.9 billion turned out to be a timely one.











The popularity of Monopoly GO! has yet to wane with over 150 million installs. In a blog post, Scopely co-CEO Javier Ferreira said, "It’s amazing to think that at this time last year, we were preparing for the worldwide launch of Monopoly Go after a seven-year journey to develop the game. Last month, we celebrated another major milestone in the Monopoly adventure by officially passing $2 billion in lifetime revenue."





Unlike the long-static Monopoly board game, Monopoly GO! is always adding new characters and adventures while players interact with friends, family members, and other self-proclaimed tycoons. Much of the board game has been kept including dice rolls, collecting properties, building hotels, reading Chance cards, and earning Monopoly money. As Scopely writes (via VentureBeat ), "Escape, enjoy, dream, scheme, and stay in touch with this newly reimagined twist on MONOPOLY! Let everyone’s favorite zillionaire, Mr. MONOPOLY, be your guide as you explore new boards themed after world-famous cities, fantastical lands, and imaginative locales."





The gameplay is fast and entertaining and if you haven't played before, you'll be hooked before your first tour around the board. While the game is free to play, there are some in-app items that can be purchased for real dough. And considering its status as a freemium app, the $2 billion in revenue collected by Scopely is even more impressive. This is the kind of game that you'll want to play every time you have a few minutes or even a few hours to spare.





