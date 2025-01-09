Viture Pro review: A full extended reality ecosystem

Jump to:



The Viture Pro XR glasses come in a beautiful, unique-looking box. In addition to them is a fantastic case with a zipper, that also houses their cable, plus four nose pads of different sizes to pick from. There's also an anti-clip hair cover, a cleaning cloth, and of course – a manual.



The glasses themselves are made of quality matte plastic, and weigh just 77 grams. Immediately it struck me that these might be the most stylish AR glasses we've reviewed yet. From the front – they look quite fashionable, which isn't something I get to say often about these types of glasses. Good stuff!



Unlike any other AR glasses we've seen yet, though, the Viture Pro doesn't have a USB-C port built-in, but a magnetic proprietary one instead. While the other side of their cable is still USB-C, obviously, so you still get to connect them to any USB-C devices, I'm not quite on board with proprietary connectors.



The good news is – the included cable snaps onto the connector securely with magnets, and again – the other side of the cable is USB-C as you'd expect, so we'll look past that.



Adjustability, IPD, fit and comfort



The Viture Pro XR glasses have physical myopia sliders, one above each lens, which is always great to see. For simplicity's sake, I'll call these IPD sliders (interpupillary distance), as that's the term most AR/VR fans are used to hearing.



Whether it's myopia or simply your IPD you're finetuning for – those sliders are great to have, and can be very useful to get the clearest and most comfortable viewing experience for each individual user.



The angle of the frames can't be adjusted, unfortunately, like we've seen on some other AR glasses we've reviewed recently. Hoping Viture implements it in its future glasses, for that extra convenience and comfort.



Regardless, the Viture Pro XR are lightweight and comfortable, and I've been able to use them for hours on end with no issues.



A favorite feature of mine that's still quite rare is available on the Viture Pro XR – electrochromatic dimming! With the press of a button, you can switch the lenses' transparency from clear, to nearly-opaque.



If you need your full private cinema immersion – switch to opaque and enjoy your movies; if you need to be aware of your surroundings – switch to transparent lenses – convenience! There are only these two modes, though, while some other options, particularly from Xreal, offer three transparency modes, but hey – we could argue simpler is better.



Controls



As mentioned, up top of each lens we have a physical myopia slider. The rest of the buttons are on the bottom side of the left frame, as opposed to the right one, where we usually see them.



Those would be brightness keys, and an additional key that serves as a lens transparency switch by default.



Pressing and holding the brightness up button lets you switch between display color modes – "True color", "Vivid", "Warm" and "Cold".



Double-clicking that additional key lets you control the volume with the brightness keys afterwards. It takes a second to get used to it, but all the basics are covered by just these three keys, so the controls are definitely efficient.



Display quality



Like with a lot of AR glasses in this price range, the Viture Pro XR give us a 1080p virtual screen, refreshing at 120Hz. The virtual display comes to life thanks to the dual micro-OLED projectors built above each lens, reflecting into the user's eyes.



And that virtual screen the Viture Pro XR offer is gorgeous – a private cinema in the form factor of glasses. It's insanely bright (although you can dim it at will, of course), with true-to-life color and no visible pixels, unless you really look for them.



Watching content feels buttery smooth, thanks to that 120Hz screen refresh rate, and I'm not noticing even a hint of latency, which is exactly what we want!



Best of all, the screen is positioned perfectly – it's not too low or too high, it's not too zoomed in, it has no blurry edges. All of my gripes with previous AR glasses have been fixed here, although I sure wish there was a way to reposition and resize the virtual screen out of the box, but alas, no options for that.



But there is a built-in option to change the color temperature of the screen, as mentioned in the "Controls" section above, so if you want your color more vivid, or warmer, you can make the adjustments with just a few clicks.



Watching YouTube videos and movies with the Viture Pro XR glasses is a pleasure, whether at home, on an airplane or even on the beach, because the screen can get bright enough to be perfectly visible even in the sunny weather!



And while a lot of people would find great use for the Viture Pro XR for media consumption, if you've been here awhile, you know where I'm at – handheld gaming on the go is my thing. So let's get to that…



Connectivity: iPhone and Android phones, Steam Deck, iPad, MacBook, PC

Connecting the glasses to an iPhone or an Android phone is as simple as plugging them into one, and they'll immediately start mirroring its screen. Same goes for laptops and tablets, but what about gaming?



Well, I love my Steam Deck, and it's the main device I use AR glasses with, so how do the Viture Pro XR hold up? Excellent.



Similar to how they work with phones, plugging these glasses into the Steam Deck immediately gives you a huge, private virtual screen, right in front of your retinas, so you can game on the go without the sacrifices of the handheld's sub-par display. You don't even have to look at it, you can lie down comfortably in bed, and still see your game with zero latency, and perfect clarity.



I've said it before, but I truly believe glasses like these are the future of on-the-go gaming; I can see them becoming an essential companion to the likes of the Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go. Speaking of which, I also tested them with the Legion Go, which is essentially a portable Windows 11 gaming PC, and the experience was just as excellent.



Tested them on



SpaceWalker companion app for smartphones: Multi-screen multitasking, 2D-to-3D AI picture conversion



So there's this ambitious mixed-reality app for the Viture Pro XR called SpaceWalker, which gives you what you'd expect – mixed-reality features for the glasses, powered by your phone.



However, there's a caveat – you have to buy the $59, sold-separently USB-C XR Charging Adapter from Viture, in order to get head-tracking within the app, which is essential for the experience.



Kind of a hassle, and other AR glasses we've reviewed that had similar apps offered head tracking without the need for additional accessories, but what do you get out of it in the end?



Well, SpaceWalker by Viture seems to be an all-in-one XR entertainment suite – it gives you a homescreen akin to what you may have seen on



You get a dock with apps on the bottom, several screens that you can turn towards and interact with, an XR web browser, a media player, a photo browser… Moonlight, the game streaming app is pre-installed and included; there are shortcuts to all the streaming services you may want to use; the home screen even features news headlines.



Your phone's screen turns into a virtual pointer; a remote, if you will, although you can also use it as a trackpad, to navigate around this interface. If you need to type something, say, a song name into the YouTube search bar, you just use your phone's touch keyboard. Easy and intuitive. Familiar too, as we've seen companies like Xreal try the same thing.



Again – ambitious, and I can totally see the appeal of having some of that Meta Quest or Apple Vision Pro experience in a much smaller and more efficient package. However, the need for a $59 adapter just to get head tracking in this app really makes this niche feature even harder to recommend. Especially when the head tracking isn't all that impressive or accurate, and the whole picture gets blurry as you turn your head to look from one side of the interface to the other.



All the clutter from irrelevant news headlines and auto-playing videos when you first launch the app made it feel chaotic and overwhelming too; I'd much rather have the option to customize my experience at first launch.



But hey, you have the option of an XR media center if you want it, and don't mind buying an extra adapter for it. I personally don't really see the need for such apps, like I said back when Xreal did the same thing, and would rather just use the Viture Pro XR for plug-and-play media consumption and gaming, but having extra options is never a bad thing.



And to be fair, it could be quite a magical experience for the right person, especially if they're new to XR. So your experience may differ, and you may see great value in this app.



Before I end this section, I should mention something specific about the photo viewing app – it features AI-powered 2D-to-3D conversion for your photos, meaning it can take them and turn them 3D for you on the fly!



I sure had a blast going through my photo gallery, looking at my summer photos in 3D, and while some might call it a gimmick, this is a really cool one, and it works surprisingly well. The algorithm instantly gets what the background is, what the subject of the photos is, and makes it pop, giving your traditional photos real depth. So that was extremely cool to experience, and alone made this app worth it for me. It's a crazy fun way to look at your photos or share them with others; I'd love to see this feature made more easily available.



SpaceWalker companion app for Mac: Multi-screen multitasking on the go



Yep, there's more – SpaceWalker for Mac. Now this is an app I really love, and can fully recommend. No adapter needed for head tracking – just download it on your MacBook, connect your Viture Pro XR glasses, and you get up to three virtual screens for your Mac.



It's extremely simple to set up – just requires some basic permissions, then asks you to choose a virtual screen layout, and you're off. Look to the left – a screen, look ahead – another screen, look to the right – a third screen! Mac multitasking at its finest.



And thanks to the glasses' fantastic and bright micro-OLED screens, you can comfortably use this on-the-go power user setup regardless of how bright your surroundings are. Text is legible, any potential latency is unnoticeable.



The simplicity and execution here make this a super valuable app for the right kind of Mac user who owns the Viture Pro. And really makes you think why anyone would pick using the bulky and expensive Apple Vision Pro headset for this experience, when what we have here exists.



Speakers

The Viture Pro XR glasses feature two speakers, one built into each frame, sitting above the user's ears. They were designed in partnership with Harman, which is a big name in the audio sphere; a legendary audio electronics company that Samsung eventually acquired in 2017.



Marketing aside – how do they sound? Well – they're loud and clear, which is the best we can expect from such a small form factor. The punch they pack really helps immerse you into the whole private cinema experience.



Clear highs and mids, but no bass, as you can probably expect, given their size; still, for movies and podcasts – these are excellent speakers.



Accessories: Virtue Pro Neckband, gamepad



One of the great things about Viture are all the fun accessories it offers its users. The Viture Pro Neckband is arguably the most exciting one, as it's actually a lot more than it appears.



First off, it's not a neckband speaker at all, even though it looks like one, but instead – it's a fully-standalone Android-powered computer and streaming device for these glasses, that can be paired with both an Android phone or an iPhone via an app: Neckband Remote by Viture.



It has its own battery, its own Wi-Fi connectivity, a vibration motor, enables head tracking, and more.



So, if you choose to buy the $299 Virtue Pro Neckband, download its companion app on your phone and pair it, you're prompted to do the exact same Android set-up process you do when you get a new Android phone .



It's not what I expected, but yeah, this XR companion device for the Viture Pro glasses is powered by full Android, so we can compare it to the likes of the



Once you're done setting the Pro Neckband up, you're greeted with a customized Android homescreen, where your phone once again turns into a virtual pointer (or trackpad, if you choose that option) and you can look around the interface, run apps, download apps from the Google Play Store and all the great stuff you can do on an Android phone .



Obviously this way you can also do cloud gaming using your XR glasses with the Pro Neckband too, without having to rely on your phone, and similarly without needing your phone you can use it to stream movies, YouTube videos, and everything else in XR too.



With up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, the Android-powered Pro Neckband can do a lot, and store a lot of entertainment on the go for you and your Viture Pro XR glasses – be it mobile games, movies, TV shows, music…



It's a wild idea, this device… It even aims to give you hand-tracking, which is extremely ambitious again, but unfortunately unreliable and borderline unusable.



I feel like Viture had a lot of amazing, ambitious, futuristic ideas with both the aforementioned SpaceWalker app and this Pro Neckband device, which would've been crazy cool if it all actually worked as intended, but it seems like the technology isn't quite there yet, or the execution needs more work. Nonetheless, I can't help but respect the attempt to do something different and unique here.



If you fall into the niche of people who'd like to stay away from their phone and store all their content, streaming apps and mobile games on this neckband, plug your XR glasses into it and enjoy it while traveling – it does the job. Just don't expect anything more than that. Maybe future versions of this product will be easier to recommend, and who knows – groundbreaking? Virtue by far impresses me more than any XR brand I've reviewed recently due to its out-of-the-box thinking.



Anyway, let's move on to another accessory Viture sent over – the Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate C Bluetooth Controller. As the name suggests, this is a Bluetooth gamepad you can use with your XR glasses, whether for mobile, console or PC gaming. It obviously pairs with any Bluetooth device, and it's actually very affordable at just $39.



If you know 8BitDo, you know it's a company that specializes in more affordable gaming peripherals, and this partnership with Viture is no different. This controller doesn't feel as nice as the Xbox controller it was clearly designed after, but it's also much cheaper, and still gets the job done. The buttons, particularly the triggers are a bit stiff, but I had no issues playing games with it. Again, for $39 – a Viture-skinned 8BitDo controller is a fun accessory to have if you're already rocking the Viture Pro XR glasses.



Verdict



The Viture Pro XR glasses offer a fantastic, super bright private cinema experience for a reasonable price, and can also be the ultimate accessory to your on-the-go gaming setup.



While they lack the virtual screen customization features and built-in head tracking we've seen from some competitors, it makes up for it with this – Virtue has the most crazy fun ecosystem of accessories you can spec your XR experience up with. Plus – electrochromic lens dimming – always great to see.



Pros Super bright and clear virtual screen

Super bright and clear virtual screen Hardware myopia sliders

Hardware myopia sliders Stylish design

Stylish design Lightweight build

Lightweight build Included case and extra nose pads

Included case and extra nose pads The lens' transparency can be adjusted

The lens' transparency can be adjusted A whole ecosystem of optional accessories Cons Proprietary connector

Proprietary connector No screen size/position adjustment

No screen size/position adjustment No out-of-the-box head tracking

The Viture Pro XR glasses aim to deliver a "bigger, better, brighter display for work & play" – a private cinema experience, in the form factor of (almost) regular sunglasses. They can also be a perfect companion to your Steam Deck or other portable gaming console.How do these XR (extended reality) glasses hold up against the competition, for their current $50-off price of $409? Let's find out!