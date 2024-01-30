If you’re ready to spice up your Zoom workday, you’ll need no more than $3499! (Yup, the Apple Vision Pro is in)

Vision Pro

Use it for work meetings.





How?

“Zoom announced a new app designed for Vision Pro users on February 2. “Zoom’s app for Apple Vision Pro seamlessly blends video conferencing with users’ physical space, blurring the lines of in-person and remote meetings with the infinite canvas on Apple Vision Pro , helping distributed teams feel more connected and included”, the video call giant says.



“Zoom on Apple Vision Pro helps teammates stay connected no matter when and where they work, or how they communicate and collaborate,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “The integration of Zoom on Apple Vision Pro and



There’ll be many new features with Zoom available on the Vision Pro :



Personas : Users are represented by an authentic spatial representation of themselves in Apple Vision Pro , allowing other meeting participants to see their facial and hand movements.

: Users are represented by an authentic spatial representation of themselves in , allowing other meeting participants to see their facial and hand movements. Spatial Zoom experience : Zoom on Apple Vision Pro creates an immersive experience that can be scaled to the perfect size, which is ideal for users wanting to feel like they are in the same room as their colleagues and customers, without the need for additional physical equipment or setup.

Additional capabilities for Zoom on Apple Vision Pro , expected to be available later this spring, include:



3D object sharing : For some industries, like media and design, sharing 3D files is an important part of the workflow. While it’s possible to share these files on traditional screens, the experience will come to life when seeing objects in the context of an environment. For instance, an animator or game designer could collaborate and share the latest character model via Zoom’s 3D object-sharing capabilities.

: For some industries, like media and design, sharing 3D files is an important part of the workflow. While it’s possible to share these files on traditional screens, the experience will come to life when seeing objects in the context of an environment. For instance, an animator or game designer could collaborate and share the latest character model via Zoom’s 3D object-sharing capabilities. Zoom Team Chat : Team Chat is tightly integrated with Zoom Meetings and makes it easy to share information and connect with teammates. Apple Vision Pro users will be able to collaborate with colleagues and streamline communications using Team Chat in the Zoom app.

What a time to be alive – until not so long ago, we went to the cinema for that ‘immersive’ experience. Then, we relied on Netflix. Now, we can get immersed in… the workday. In order to see for yourself and live through an ‘immersive workday’, you’ll need $3499.The $3499 price tag kind of rings a bell, doesn’t it? Especially to those of you who are either Apple fans or have a strong interest in the AR/VR/XR realm. Of course, $3499 is the price of Apple’sIn the coming days and weeks, when thewill arrive in the hands of those 200,000 who pre-ordered it, there’ll be many reviews, reactions and revelations. Everyone will be thrilled to test Apple’s spatial computer, as it’s not every day one gets to witness the birth of a whole new product category.If you’re one of those 200,000 who have pre-ordered theand can’t decide what to do with your sparkling-new device upon arrival, here’s a suggestion.No, seriously – after four, almost five years of constant online meetings that can turn (mildly put) boring, wouldn’t it be nice to spice the Zoom experience up?